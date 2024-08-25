Typhoon may hit Japan Wednesday; shinkansen disruptions expected

A strong typhoon is on course to approach western and eastern Japan on Wednesday or later, the weather agency said, possibly causing widespread disruption to shinkansen bullet train services.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Sunday that Typhoon Shanshan, currently located south of the Japanese archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, is moving northwest at 30 kilometers per hour.

As the season's 10th typhoon edges closer, the agency warned of lightning, tornados, strong gusts and hail in areas in western and eastern Japan as well as the southwestern Nansei island chain as early as Sunday.

Bullet train services on the Tokaido, Sanyo, Joetsu and Hokuriku shinkansen lines may be partially or fully canceled around Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the operators.

When Typhoon Ampil passed close to eastern Japan on Aug 16, services on the Tokaido shinkansen line between Tokyo and Nagoya were canceled for the whole day, while about 650 international and domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport and Narita airport, east of the capital, were also canceled.

