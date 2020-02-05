Student killed in small landslide on street in Kanagawa Pref

An 18-year-old high school student was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said.
The landslide occurred at around 8 a.m. when a near-vertical 10-meter-wide section of a hill underneath an apartment building collapsed onto the street below.
The student, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to the police and rescue workers. There were no other victims.
Although the lower part of the hill is reinforced by concrete, the upper section collapsed and disgorged around 42.5 cubic meters of earth, rescue workers said.
An up to 2-meter-high pile of dirt could be seen on the road, which was strewn with boulders, and a nearby guardrail was bent due to the force of the falling earth.
"One person was transported to a hospital on a stretcher, and the ambulance staff had a bloodstained bag with them," said a woman from the neighborhood. "The road becomes busy in the morning with commuters heading to work and school. I can't believe a landslide could happen here."
However, the prefectural government had previously flagged the area as being at high risk of such an incident.
Rain appears not to be to blame for the slide as there has not been any in the area since last Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.© KYODO
16 Comments
Bugle Boy of Company B
Scary!
Speed
Now that is some bad luck! What are the chances? Poor girl. Only 18 and had her whole life in front of her.
No Business
Talk about unlucky.
Alex Einz
nasty, what means flagged as dangerous? where there flags or signs saying so ? what did they do about fixing it ? some heads better roll in gov.
Mr Kipling
Doesn’t look to be a very good place to build an apartment block either.
zichi
Life stolen from someone so young
akerusan
"However, the prefectural government had previously flagged the area as being at high risk of such an incident."
I can see how the meeting went there: "ok guys, seems dangerous, so we're gonna flag it has high risk, say nothing to the people that pass by everyday, and of course we'll wait for an incident to do something about. Everybody's ok? Done"
John Beara
What are the odd of this to even happen... really.
How can you even explain this tragedy to the parent?
Chip Star
It’s sad this young lady died, but not unexpected. It seems the Japanese love sheer faces on hills with a little concrete as reinforcement. That’s a recipe for a landslide.
taj
No recent heavy rains or significant quakes. Was there construction nearby sending out vibrations? Or just really freaky bad timing. Poor girl. Poor family.
englisc aspyrgend
Agree, if it has already been recognised as potentially hazardous, the question arises as to how long ago (it’s possible it was only highlighted recently and there has not been time to act, but that is why the question of when is so relevant) and why nothing was done to mitigate the danger.
Also who was responsible if their was a failure of duty.
forgetaboutit
this is the path that school age children walk to school on everyday. several other places exactly like this one within 1km. someone needs to go to jail for this negligence. some of those places were flagged years ago and nothing done.
gokai_wo_maneku
You never know if today is your last day.
HBJ
Here's hoping they took some action regarding this high risk area, otherwise they're going to find themselves on the end of a huge compensation claim.
GW
There are TONS of places all around Japan where similar things could happen, all the towns & cities with buildings build up on slopes, roads along slopes, hills can have this happen.
RIP!!
that person
@forgetaboutit
Do you live around there or something? You seem to know quite a bit. I’m kind of wondering why you got thumbs down?
HonestDictator
Yeesh, what a terrible series of events. Only a minute or two being in the wrong place at the right time... just a few minutes difference and this young lady would still be alive.