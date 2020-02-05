Student killed in small landslide on street in Kanagawa Pref

The site of a landslide that struck a teenager, killing her on Wednesday morning in in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture.

An 18-year-old high school student was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said.

The landslide occurred at around 8 a.m. when a near-vertical 10-meter-wide section of a hill underneath an apartment building collapsed onto the street below.

The student, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to the police and rescue workers. There were no other victims.

Although the lower part of the hill is reinforced by concrete, the upper section collapsed and disgorged around 42.5 cubic meters of earth, rescue workers said.

An up to 2-meter-high pile of dirt could be seen on the road, which was strewn with boulders, and a nearby guardrail was bent due to the force of the falling earth.

"One person was transported to a hospital on a stretcher, and the ambulance staff had a bloodstained bag with them," said a woman from the neighborhood. "The road becomes busy in the morning with commuters heading to work and school. I can't believe a landslide could happen here."

However, the prefectural government had previously flagged the area as being at high risk of such an incident.

Rain appears not to be to blame for the slide as there has not been any in the area since last Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

© KYODO