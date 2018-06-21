Students return to school in quake-hit Osaka as anxieties continue

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday inspects the site where a 9-year-old girl was crushed to death under a concrete wall that collapsed as she was on her way to school after the earthquake Monday in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture.

The school attended by a 9-year-old girl who died after a powerful earthquake in Osaka this week reopened Thursday, as grief and anxieties persist among pupils and local residents.

"I am really saddened," Yoshimi Tanaka, principal of the school in the city of Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, told an assembly with pupils. "I cannot forget her -- she was always surrounded by friends and looked happy."

Some pupils shed tears during the meeting at Juei Elementary School where Rina Miyake used to study, according to city officials.

The school needed more time for safety checks before its resumption unlike most elementary schools in the city, which had opened on Wednesday.

"We cannot rule out the possibility of human error (that led to the girl's death)," Takatsuki Mayor Takeshi Hamada said after placing flowers in front of the city-run school early in the morning. "I feel sorry for the victim."

Pupils had to return home by lunchtime as the school cannot provide meals because there is still no gas supply in the area.

The fourth-grader of the school was crushed to death under a concrete wall that collapsed as she was on her way to school after the magnitude 6.1 quake rocked the northern part of the prefecture.

Local police are looking at her death as a possible case of professional negligence as concrete blocks around the school's swimming pool have been piled higher than legal standards with insufficient reinforcement.

On Thursday, the Osaka prefectural government decided to inspect all concrete walls made of blocks on routes taken by pupils going to local public schools.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in the prefecture in the morning and visited the site where the wall collapsed as well as other locations hit hard by the quake.

"I want to ensure school safety by carrying out emergency inspections across the country," Abe told reporters. "We must prevent a recurrence of this kind of tragedy."

Local authorities said they have received reports of 417 buildings at public kindergartens, elementary, and junior high and high schools being damaged.

The reports included cracks in exterior walls and a lamp that fell from the ceiling of a gymnasium, they said.

Of 1,444 public elementary and junior high schools in Osaka Prefecture, 160 schools were closed on Wednesday.

The quake hit Osaka and surrounding areas on Monday, killing at least five and injuring more than 400 people. About 1,100 people took shelter at evacuation centers as of Thursday morning and nearly 800 homes have been damaged, according to local authorities.

The quake was the biggest in the Kansai region since a magnitude 7.3 quake devastated Kobe in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture and its vicinity in 1995, killing more than 6,000 people.

