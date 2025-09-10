 Japan Today
A person rides a bicycle through a flooded road caused by heavy rain in Tokyo on Thursday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko)
Sudden deluge of rain floods some streets and halts air and rail traffic in Tokyo

By REENO HASHIMOTO
TOKYO

Heavy rain flooded some streets and halted rail and air traffic in Tokyo on Thursday with more storms forecast.

Twelve centimeters of rain falling in just one hour in the capital, according to the Japan Meteorological Association.

Air traffic control and other ground services at Haneda Airport were halted because of lightning, preventing aircrafts from taking off.

Railway operations were also suspended, including the bullet train and other lines in the region.

Across Tokyo, the storm flooded streets and some social media users reporting seeing hail. According to the Tokyo Electric Power Company, more than 7,000 homes in Tokyo are without power.

Authorities warned of more thunderstorms overnight and urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and monitor weather updates.

