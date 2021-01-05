"Suga's upcoming decision on state of emergency derided as too little, too late"

A Japanese government decision on a state of emergency in and around Tokyo will be made by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday, a top official said on Tuesday - a move derided by citizens as too little, too late, especially in a nation set to host the Olympics.
Chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference the government is working toward a decision on Thursday and that preparations were being made for the state of emergency to take effect by Friday and last about a month to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.
New cases in Tokyo surged to 1,278 on Tuesday, the second highest daily total since the pandemic began.
Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures, which have requested an emergency declaration, asked residents to refrain from non-essential, non-urgent outings after 8 p.m. from Friday until at least the end of the month, and said restaurants must close by that time.
But measures are likely to be far less sweeping than they were during last year's roughly month-long state of emergency, during which schools and none-essential businesses shut down, as the government seeks to keep economic damage to a minimum.
Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda said the government wouldn't seek to close all schools, leaving that decision to local authorities.
Senior ruling party lawmaker Hiroshige Seko said later on Tuesday the government should declare the state of emergency for a month and later extend it if needed.
Suga said on Monday that "limited, concentrated measures" would be most effective, but details remained unclear, including whether sports venues, theaters and cinemas would close.
Frustration reigned on social media, with many questioning the piecemeal measures, especially as the country is still planning to host the Olympics, postponed but set to open in under 200 days.
"Do you really think you can extinguish a fire by leaving it until it's big and then just splashing it with water from a bucket?" wrote user Kei Koike.
Suga's initial political honeymoon after taking his post last September has ended, his support rating battered by criticism of his response to the virus and his attending a group steak dinner in defiance of his own calls for caution.
He has also drawn criticism for his initial reluctance to pause a travel subsidy program.
Since the start of the pandemic, Japan has recorded more than 245,000 cases and about 3,600 deaths - far fewer than many other countries. But the numbers have been climbing rapidly.
Though Suga has pledged to have enough vaccine supply for the nation's population of 126 million, Japan has yet to approve any for use and aims to begin inoculations by the end of February.
Pfizer Inc last month became the first drugmaker to apply for Japanese approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Japan has arranged to buy 120 million doses, or enough to inoculate 60 million people.
But when those shots will be available remains unclear, as Pfizer has encountered production and roll-out snags in other parts of the world where its vaccine has already been approved for use.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
JJ Jetplane
Japan: "We are now in a state of emergency. Everything will be business as usual; however, please try not to party after 8pm." Thank you for listening.
Burning Bush
Which citizens?
Another journalist could just as easily write..
a move derided by citizens as too much, too soon,
An easy bias trick, just cherry pick the opinions you count as "citizens"
RGsilence
Well ... "Hope" my dear friend RIP
Oh look, the new "improved" SOE! WOW! And the best thing, nobody knows any details the day before the decision!! Godlike!
Wait who said that? "user Kei Koike" oh ... sorry, no revival my dear friend ...
"full on sarcasm mode"
Monty
Many buisnesses will go into bancruptcy, many people will lose jobs and many life existence will be destroyed.
If people behave in a well manner by using their best personal preventions, a SOE is not necessary.
But the stupid media and fear mongering idiots are pushing the SOE because they need new sensation news for their daily reports.
Akie
"Suga's upcoming decision on state of emergency derided as too little, too late"
What do you mean ? Too little of death ? or Too late to die ?
Japanese may never be right in your eyes, but we can survive.
Simian Lane
It’s not too late. It’s how you break the news gently to a fed up nation. You do it in stages. First you say to January 11th, then you say end of the month. When we get to the end of the month, you say all February then you can start talking about Soring and we are over the hill.