Suga asks Pfizer CEO to bring forward COVID-19 delivery amid shortage

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla in Tokyo on Friday and asked the U.S. firm to bring forward some of its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries planned for this fall in the face of concerns in the country about a supply shortage, officials said.
Their 40-minute meeting over breakfast at the Akasaka Palace state guest house, which is usually used to welcome heads of state, came after prefectural governors and mayors, who had hoped to speed up the vaccination drive at local levels, criticized the central government over a slowdown in the rollout.
Japan contracted with the U.S. pharmaceutical giant to receive 100 million vaccine doses by June with another 70 million due to be shipped between July and September and another 20 million in or after October.
Suga requested at the meeting that the 20 million doses from October be brought forward, the officials said.
Talks on the issue are expected to continue, the officials said.
Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccination efforts, accompanied Suga.
Some local governments have been forced to halt their vaccination programs after vaccine demand began to outstrip supply.
According to the latest available government data, about 23 percent of Japan's population has been fully inoculated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with about 35 percent having received at least one shot.© KYODO
Zoroto
Yeah, I think it's time to start discussing and considering.
Unfortunately, probably many other countries have already passed the "considering" stage and asked already, so Japan is the last in line again.
BertieWooster
It beats me why this kind of headline goes out. Who cares what the Japanese government is considering. Action is what is needed.
snowymountainhell
Could you guys “Speed it up!?! “ …
… cause WE didn’t.
snowymountainhell
Even the word “considers” indicates even further delays. -
thelonius
Or you could do one shot Astra, one shot Pfizer, which is safe and highly effective, instead of fobbing them off to poor countries as unwanted goods under the guise of charity and goodwill.
Highlander in Tokyo
I know people than can’t reserve their second shot because there is already a “shortage”. The municipalities web site is outright blaming it on the central government. Yet they are only now “considering” to increase supply or pull in orders. Japan has made my inefficient home country look highly efficient.
Albert DeFilippo
FYI: Actually doing something will be more useful to us than to "consider" to do something.
vic.M
Be thankful that things are slow. You will find out in the near future.
ShinkansenCaboose
Are the 35 counted amongst the 23?
Fiddlers
Why is this even in the news. Just ask !!
titin
did they even get the 100M to be delivered before June? That many doses should be “visible” somehow. But all the people I know of have only received moderna, not pfizer, shots.
How come they are already running out of vaccines with such a huge provision?
Mr Kipling
"Considers"? I imagine the cabinet all doing janken...
purple_depressed_bacon
There's that word again - "considering". Does the Japanese government ever just grab the bull by its horns and just do??
joffy
I am under 50 and got the vaccine paper from the local government for Moderna. This brand must be more readily available now. There are many people like me who will decide not to take the vaccine so I wonder how many of the willing residents of Japan are now vaccinated. They say 23% of population is fully vaccinated. But if you take out children and those who don't want it, Japan is much closer to reaching their maximum vaccination levels. Will they even need all the extra vaccine? Last year they said 40% of the adult population don't plan on getting vaccinated. They rarely discuss the number of people who will not get vaccinated. This is very important information.
Some dude
I am now, finally, able to apply. First time I logged on, of the seventeen vaccination centers in my vicinity alone, there was not a single slot free in any of them.
Yesterday I saw that one opening was available, but it disappeared before I even got to the “make a reservation here” button.
Probably have as much luck doing the rounds of the local clinics.
I can wait - telework - but all the same, this is a pretty shocking performance.
zichi
We had to cancel our first shot while the wife had an allergy test. Which is now negative. In our location, the current round is finished. Next month there will be a new schedule but I think it will be September before we get our first shot.
Pierre LeVenerable
I hope they will stop wasting our money soon. Just kidding, of cour they’ll go on.
sakurasuki
They asked pfizer to speed up just to be stuck bottleneck somewhere in Japan
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/07/09/national/vaccination-drive-hits-logistic-bottlenecks-ahead-of-olympics/
Tom Doley
What happened to the 400 million vaccines that Abe/Suga boasted that they had received?
smithinjapan
Why, so they can more quickly give them to other countries? So Kono can brag about Japan being No.1 in vaccination rates again while you can't make any reservations due to a shortage?
Kentarogaijin
Good !!.. Pfizer's is the best vaccine !!..
gogogo
"Considering to ask"... Why not just ask?
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Luckily I got my second shot yesterday, but the two where I live is stopping taking reservations from next week because of a shortage of Pfizer shots.
Madness.
Robert Cikki
It is very popular here to think about something for a long time, consider things, discuss it and generally waste time, when much less time and more productivity could have been devoted to it. And why don't they just ask instead of considering it? Or should they not ask at all? It's either one or the other. I don't understand why it always has to be something in between.
By the way, when Pfizer speeds up the delivery of vaccines, will there again be problems like a disconnected refrigerator, lack of XYZ at the ABCD site, or will we again be donating vaccines to someone with them sitting unused for a long time?
Fuzzy
The J-gov only has three words in it's vocabulary. Consider, urge, pledge.
Mark
""The government is reluctant to call for more supply than already agreed upon, as many poorer countries are much further behind in their vaccination efforts.""
Yes Japan should be concerned especially after trashing 10 million doses due to out of shelf life.
dmhondz
ahh the proverbial 検討(kentou) "considering".
They sure love that word here. Too much thinking and worrying doesn't get you anywhere.
"Too many mind" - The Last Samurai
Michael O’ Dereiter
ahh the proverbial 検討(kentou) "considering".
They sure love that word here.
It's also a homophone of 見当, as in 見当がつかない, "not having the faintest idea".
jinjapan
Consider ??? Is this some kind of joke ?
Sven Asai
What a strange request. It takes some specific time in the production process to genetically multiply , or simply let’s say grow, those mRNA components, besides other restrictions and hurdles. You can’t and won’t give such biological and organic material any political orders. It won’t either listen nor follow. lol
Antiquesaving
@zichi
Got my original appointment cancelled by my ward because they couldn't guarantee they would have vaccine for my second dose.
Our ward has no centralised waiting list if there are cancellations.
So I called each vaccination location in our ward one by one and managed to get on a few waiting lists, because I work for myself I said I was available at any time even and could be at these locations within 30 minutes if needed.
I got very lucky, someone cancelled at one location and I got the call.
Got my first dose of Moderna on the 16th and get the second dose on the 15th of August the date the person who cancelled was scheduled for.
The irony is my cancelled appointment for my first dose (Pfizer) wasn't until the 29th of July
It took a lot of phone calls and a lot of rejections but it worked.
No idea if your location has a centralised waiting list or if you have to do like I did, but if you haven't already tried perhaps you could do like we did.
marcelito
There's that word again - "considering". Does the Japanese government ever just grab the bull by its horns and just do??
Now, not so fast, let's pause for a bit and consider what the phrase " grab the bull..." actually means , our expert panel will report back with findings " as early" as spring next year. Sincerely, J-govt.
But seriously this media soundbite is just a typical LDP blame shifting to subtly make it seem like Pfizer is responsible for the vaccine delay. There is an election coming up, so it must be gaikoku fault somehow.
Antiquesaving
There is very little difference between Pfizer and Moderna so much so that most recent studies show that they can easily be swapped giving one as the first dose and the other as a the second dose.
In fact Moderna vaccine seems slightly more effective, that other studies are showing that one can get 1/2 dose the first time and 1/4 dose on the second shot and achieve the same protection as 2 full doses.
audioboy77
This 'government' is an absolute joke
garypen
I guess I'm lucky to be living in a relatively well-organized municipality. Not only wasn't my 2nd vax cancelled when the recent shortage hit the fan (looking forward to receiving it next Saturday), but they recently sent out tickets for the 50-59 age group, and began taking those reservations on Monday. So, they seem to have a handle on supply.
Of course, this should have all been done many months ago.
Antiquesaving
@Michael O’ Dereiter
Yes I noticed that,
I was just trying to help by pointing out what I had to do but it seems some don't like reality.
We tried the same thing for my son but that failed.
None of the vaccine centres will put him on their waiting list because they say he is young and they prefer to put older people at higher risk.
I understand that but my son has chronic health issues that have already lead to 3 abdominal surgeries. So we are still trying his surgeon provided a medical letter asking that he be prioritised if possible.
So Monday we will hit the phones again.
It shouldn't be this complicated or difficult.
drlucifer
Good spin, hoarding the vaccine is giving consideration to poorer countries that are behind. If they really cared about poorer countries the 70M doses of Astra zeneca being produced in Hyogo pref would have been donated or sold cheap to those countries instead of stockpiling the vaccines when they are never going to use them, eventually they will be looking for takers when nobody needs them and will go wasted.
Antiquesaving
@garypen
They only recently sent out 50~59?
Our ward has sent out to all eligible including 18 up.
The reservation system was doing 30 up but now nothing as all vaccinations are halted due to the shortages.
On the paper work that came with the vouchers 18 and up should have started about a week ago but that didn't happen because of shortages.
garypen
Both the Pfizer and AZ require two shots to be fully effective. One shot provides very little protection.
In fact, there are some experts who feel the early UK policy of getting everyone jabbed with one when supplies were low, rather than getting fewer people jabbed properly with the two, is perhaps to blame for the virus' resurgence there. Partial immunity can lead to mutations as the virus has an opportunity to adapt.
The only true one-shot vaccine right now is J&J. It is roughly the same level of immunity as the AZ, around 70%, but is extremely effective at preventing serious illness, which is pretty important. It basically turns a deadly or life-altering disease into a bad cold, which is till pretty helpful. But, the Japanese people look at that 70% number of the AZ and J&J, and choose Pfizer or Moderna. That's why the govt gave away all that AZ.
shogun36
The Japanese government is considering asking Pfizer Inc to speed up its delivery of COVID-19
or
get competent people to distribute vaccines correctly so they don’t ruin entire cases of the stuff.
We all heard the stories about improper storage, lack of freezers, straight ignorance, etc etc.
Next time stop throwing out perfectly Good supply.
and definitely stop donating millions of doses to other countries, fools…..
blahblah222
This is a political move to shift blame of slow vaccine roll out to Pfizer. Japan still have tens of million of doses sitting in its storage. Shipments from Pfizer and Moderna is not the issue at all.
Bjorn Tomention
and what a coincidence that this albert chap is in Tokyo on the same day the olympics opening ceremony is being held, guess he got a free pass too............................another snout in the trough while the peasants are not even allowed to have a drink after 8pm in their favorite local establishment......................more insult to the locals.