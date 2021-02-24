Suga meets with ministers over early exit from state of emergency for 6 prefectures

From left: Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso attend a cabinet meeting Wednesday to discuss lifting the state of emergency for six prefectures.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with members of his cabinet on Wednesday to discuss whether to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency ahead of its scheduled end date on March 7 for parts of Japan that have seen improvements in their situation.

Suga will exchange views with health minister Norihisa Tamura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's pandemic response, in the evening after hearing from a health ministry panel.

Of the 10 prefectures currently under the state of emergency, Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama are expected to remain under the state of emergency as their situation has not sufficiently improved.

The capital saw 213 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the number of infections to date above 110,000. The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Tokyo fell below 300 on the same day for the first time since November.

But Aichi, Gifu, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka could be removed from the list this weekend as infections have declined and hospitals have become less strained.

Since Suga declared the state of emergency on Jan 7, people have been urged to refrain from unnecessarily leaving their homes, while restaurants and bars are being asked to close by 8 p.m.

Businesses are encouraged to adopt remote work while attendances at large events such as concerts and sports games have been capped at 5,000.

While the measures are more lax than last spring's state of emergency, which saw schools close nationwide and many businesses temporarily shuttered, some government officials are wary of restricting economic activity for too long.

Meanwhile, others are worried that lifting the declaration too soon could lead to a resurgence in infections.

Nishimura told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday the government would make a decision based on the advice of experts while making sure to prevent the coronavirus from spreading again in the coming months.

The governors of Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo on Tuesday made a joint request to Nishimura for their prefectures to be taken off the list. Aichi Gov Hideaki Omura also made a similar request, while Gifu Gov Hajime Furuta has indicated the state of emergency should be lifted in his prefecture at the same time as Aichi.

Fukuoka prefectural government officials said Wednesday they will also ask for the southwestern prefecture to be removed from the list before March 7.

If the government opts to move forward with lifting the declaration early for the six prefectures, it will consult with a panel of experts on Friday before finalizing the decision at a COVID-19 task force meeting, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

Suga may also announce at the meeting his intention to lift the state of emergency for Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures on March 7 as scheduled.

In order to exit the state of emergency, a prefecture must see its situation improve from Stage 4, the worst level on the government's four-point scale.

The stages are based on six key indicators, including the weekly number of infections per 100,000 people and the percentage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients currently available.

As of Sunday, five of the six prefectures have improved to Stage 3 or better in all six metrics. The percentage of hospital beds occupied remains high only in Fukuoka.

Suga initially declared a state of emergency for one month to Feb 7 for the Tokyo metropolitan area before expanding it to a total of 11 prefectures. The declaration was later extended to March 7 except for Tochigi.

