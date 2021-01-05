Suga to make decision on state of emergency on Thursday

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at his official residence in Tokyo on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he will make a decision Thursday on a plan to declare another state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures as the areas continue to see record numbers of new coronavirus cases.

The government plans to keep the declaration in place for about one month, officials said, adding it is expected to take effect on Thursday or the following day.

"What the people want from the government and the ruling party is a sense of security and hope. We will put the coronavirus response first and work hard at it," said Suga at an executive meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.

Suga said he will consult health experts on Thursday before making a final decision, adding he wants the members of an advisory panel to "set a direction."

The government also plans to suspend the entry of businesspeople from some countries, including China and South Korea, as well as Taiwan, according to an official.

In late December, Japan suspended new entries into the country by nonresident foreign nationals arriving from most of the world through the end of January, while maintaining a special scheme to ease restrictions for business travelers and students from 10 Asian nations plus Taiwan.

The government will not ask schools and universities to close even if a state of emergency is declared for Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, the education minister said Tuesday.

"A uniform school closure in any region should be implemented only where entire social activities need to be restricted," Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a press conference.

Officials of the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry said the risk of infections spreading through schools is low given limited coronavirus infections among children to date. They also pointed to the relatively small number of cases in which children have developed severe health complications related to COVID-19.

In February last year, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested a nationwide school closure prior to the state of emergency declaration for the capital and six prefectures in early April.

The school closure lasted as long as three months in some areas, causing disruption to students and forcing working parents to take time off to look after children.

Hagiuda said standardized university entrance exams starting Jan 16 will be held as planned, pledging to take thorough antivirus measures at testing venues. More than 530,000 people have applied to sit the exams.

