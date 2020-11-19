Suga says Japan on maximum alert after surge in coronavirus cases

Japan is on "maximum alert" after reporting a record number of new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday.

A day after new daily infections topped 2,000, Suga told reporters he wants people to wear face masks at restaurants as much as possible, taking them off only briefly to eat and drink, to reduce the infection risk.

Suga also said he has instructed Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, and health minister Norihisa Tamura to take additional measures to prevent the spread of the virus based on discussions at a two-day expert panel meeting through Friday.

Given a recent resurgence in infections, the Tokyo metropolitan government, meanwhile, is expected to raise its virus alert to the highest of four levels, officials said.

The move comes a day after Tokyo reported 493 new infections, the biggest daily increase in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

The decision is expected to be made after experts review the recent situation at a meeting to be held later Thursday, according to the officials.

The metropolitan government's highest level warns that infections are "spreading." The level four alert was last in place in the capital on Sept 10, when it was lowered to the current level three, meaning that infections are "starting to spread."

In the week through Wednesday, the capital's rolling average for the number of new daily infections stood at 335, jumping from 169.3 as of Nov 1 and nearing the peak of 346.1 registered on Aug 5.

