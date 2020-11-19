Suga says Japan on maximum alert after surge in coronavirus cases

Japan is on "maximum alert" after reporting a record number of new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday.
A day after new daily infections topped 2,000, Suga told reporters he wants people to wear face masks at restaurants as much as possible, taking them off only briefly to eat and drink, to reduce the infection risk.
Suga also said he has instructed Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, and health minister Norihisa Tamura to take additional measures to prevent the spread of the virus based on discussions at a two-day expert panel meeting through Friday.
Given a recent resurgence in infections, the Tokyo metropolitan government, meanwhile, is expected to raise its virus alert to the highest of four levels, officials said.
The move comes a day after Tokyo reported 493 new infections, the biggest daily increase in the capital since the start of the pandemic.
The decision is expected to be made after experts review the recent situation at a meeting to be held later Thursday, according to the officials.
The metropolitan government's highest level warns that infections are "spreading." The level four alert was last in place in the capital on Sept 10, when it was lowered to the current level three, meaning that infections are "starting to spread."
In the week through Wednesday, the capital's rolling average for the number of new daily infections stood at 335, jumping from 169.3 as of Nov 1 and nearing the peak of 346.1 registered on Aug 5.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
Cricky
Maximum? Is that another urge? What actual steps Being taken that in anyway be considered are maximum? Think he is starting to worry tax payers might die off at a faster rate, limiting his retirement fund. A moment of clarity at about 60 sit ups perhaps.
Takara
it really doesn' t matter. No matter what the level is unless it's lockdown nothing really change.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
What a pathetic empty suit this so-called "leader" is. A natural born bureaucrat, dour, joyless, gray and zero inspiration. He just got the job because it was "his faction's turn" according to the internal rules of the opaque and thoroughly corrupted LDP.
He will lead Japan off a cliff, then retire to a big fat pension, enka, golf and sake.
marcelito
Japan is on maximum alert - just another empty air bubble from a J-PM , first Abe now Suga....no concrete step by step plan to combat the rise mentioned at all. Just repeating the same old perpetually , telling Nishimura to take "additional measures ", asking people to keep wearing masks, urging more "caution" and " co-operation ". Same things that have been asked a hundred times and obviously are not sufficiently working. Pathetic.
AG
Maximum Alert without specifying concrete measures is like making Sushi without rice.
JeffLee
"Maximum alert" means sitting down and discussing the problem, judging by this article.
noriahojanen
Warnings do not have to be applied nationwide randomly, but should be made specifically to high risk areas. I think that the vast majority of Japanese have been behaving quite well, in accordance with prevetion guideline (some do so even at expense of their livelihood). Some regions across the country are almost the same as NZ or Taiwan in terms of cases and deaths despite larger size of local population.
Beware that corona fatigue or side-effects of unreasonably tighter measures and paternalistic approaches are also threatening many lives.