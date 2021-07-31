"Suga says adequate measures in place to prevent virus cases spreading from Olympic athletes."

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus pandemic at his official residence in Tokyo on Friday night.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that adequate measures are in place to prevent COVID-19 cases infections spreading from Olympic athletes and staff.

Suga said the measures include the number of people arriving in Japan for the Olympics and Paralympics has been cut to around one-third of the 180,000 originally expected, with border controls at airports preventing them from coming into contact with the public.

"We are thoroughly implementing these steps, so I don't believe (the Olympics) are the cause" for the sharp rise in infections, he said at a press conference after deciding to expand the current COVID-19 state of emergency beyond Tokyo.

The government will add Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Osaka prefectures to areas under the emergency, which already covers Tokyo and Okinawa, from next Monday through Aug 31.

The highly contagious Delta variant of the virus has been pushing daily COVID-19 cases to record highs in recent days in Tokyo and some other parts of the country.

Suga reiterated his call for the Japanese public to stay home during summer break as much as possible and to watch the Olympics on TV, hours after the Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday's daily number totaled 3,300.

"Infections are spreading in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the Kansai region (in western Japan) and many other areas at an unprecedented speed," Suga said.

He also said that the threat of a viral surge is particularly prominent among younger generations, asking people to refrain from nonessential outings, including visiting their hometowns during the summer vacation period, to curb infections.

The government is also set to put five prefectures -- Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka -- under a quasi-state of emergency, which carries fewer restrictions on business activity than the state of emergency, from Monday to the end of August.

The four prefectures to be newly included in the state of emergency are currently under a quasi-state of emergency.

Japan's daily total of COVID-19 cases hit a record 10,743 on Friday, topping 10,000 for the second straight day. Tokyo confirmed 3,300 infections after reporting record figures for three days in a row through Thursday, with Kanagawa and Chiba seeing the highest-ever daily figures of 1,418 and 753, respectively.

The surge in infections comes amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus first detected in India. The number of people going out has only fallen mildly, with the capital currently hosting the Olympics and many in Tokyo tired of restrictions under the virus emergency.

Under the state of emergency, restaurants and bars serving alcohol or offering karaoke services are asked to shut during the period while the government provides money for compliance. Those not serving liquor are requested to close at 8 p.m.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of Japan's COVID-19 response, told experts Friday that the government will ask dining establishments in areas under a quasi-emergency to stop providing alcohol in principle.

Only when the number of infections indicates a downward trend may provision of alcohol be allowed in areas under a quasi-emergency with a governor's approval, according to the government's basic policy presented to the experts.

"If the number of those who test positive stays at a high level, it will lead to a shortage of hospital beds. We have a very strong sense of crisis," he said at a meeting of health experts.

Nishimura said the Delta variant now makes up a large portion of the infections in the metropolitan area and again urged people to avoid nonessential outings or, if they do go out, to keep the number of people to a bare minimum.

While the government has repeatedly said vaccination is the key to bringing the pandemic under control, Japan's vaccine rollout has lagged behind other developed nations, with slightly over a quarter of its population having received two shots.

To turn the situation around, the government will aim to have over 40 percent of the public fully vaccinated by late August, Suga added.

Public dissatisfaction with the government's coronavirus response could add pressure on Suga ahead of a general election later this year.

