Suga says state of emergency for Tokyo area to end on Sunday

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday the government plans to end the COVID-19 state of emergency covering the Tokyo metropolitan area on Sunday as planned, having deemed another extension unnecessary as infections have declined from their peak and the strain on hospitals has eased.
"I will make a final decision after hearing the opinion of the panel of experts" in infectious disease and other fields, Suga told reporters after discussing the move with members of his cabinet including health minister Norihisa Tamura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of coronavirus response.
Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures have been under the emergency since early January, with people urged to refrain from nonessential outings and restaurants and bars told to close by 8 p.m.
Businesses have been encouraged to adopt remote working and attendance at large-scale events such as concerts and sports games has been capped at 5,000.
Infections have fallen since the restrictions were imposed, but the pace of decline has slowed and even rebounded in some prefectures. Tokyo reported on Wednesday 409 new coronavirus cases, the most since Feb. 18, bringing the cumulative total to 116,293.
Suga said the government would take measures to prevent a resurgence in the coronavirus, without providing specifics.
If the expert panel approves the exit from the state of emergency on Thursday, the prime minister will explain the decision in the Diet before making it official at a meeting of the government's COVID-19 task force in the evening.
The decision is based on improvements in six indicators the government uses to gauge the severity of the situation, including the weekly number of infections per 100,000 people and the percentage of hospital beds currently available for COVID-19 patients.
At a press conference later in the day, Suga is set to announce new measures aimed at supporting eateries hit hard by the pandemic, bolstering the health care system, preventing the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants and stepping up testing and vaccination, according to the sources.
The exit from the state of emergency comes as Suga seeks to buoy the pandemic-stricken economy and restore confidence in his administration following a series of scandals at the communications ministry, which he once headed. It also comes with less than five months until the postponed Tokyo Olympics.
Suga declared a one-month emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area on Jan 7 amid a surge in infections, later expanding it to a total of 11 prefectures and extending it for most of them by another month, to March 7. It was further extended by two weeks to Sunday for the capital and its neighbors.
Governors have been split on whether the emergency should be lifted or extended again. Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike on Tuesday declined to say either way, telling reporters her team was "analyzing the situation" while voicing concerns of a resurgence in infections down the road.© KYODO
George Townes
SOE ending as cases see their highest number in a month. Great timing.
robert maes
Suga Logic, worse numbers every day o infections which means also hospital bed occupation will inevitably go back up but Olympics must go ahead and lives will be sacrificed. Of course, he is now vaccinated.
Brian Wheway
Blinking madness, shear madness.
spinningplates
Well...here we go again, on again off again...prolong the economic pain in order to squeeze a few short term feel good Yen out of the Spring season, then struggle on with partial closures for the couple of years it will take to get vaccines distributed. Everone (Schools/businesses) has invested in their plastic shields, mask protocols, air filters and alcohol, so it would just be a waste to abandon that now and take definitive action.
Its the course they mapped for us, and we're sticking with it. because 'Gaman' is what defines us.
and....sigh.
Wakarimasen
Hurrah!! Out for hanami. Maskless. Boozing and shouting and getting too close to strangers. All the comparative numbers show that lockdowns and masks have worked and so we can relax again.
marcelito
Only down to 300 a day...Suga,s after 8pm part time SOE was a great success. Now comes cherry blossom season and the mother of all petri dish virus party Games a few months later. What a joke.
Robert Cikki
Everyone in the government getting surprised and discussing how come there is an increase of infected in 10...9...8...7..
Especially waiting for those "being asymptomatic" arguments.
anon99999
Doesn’t quite fit the rise in numbers today, but still a couple days to fix that. Just change the person in trouble for testing too many positive people today and not managing to do something with the numbers to present them in a manner to match the already decided cancellation.
Michael Machida
Wow! Now life can go on as normal. Go to restaurants. Go shopping. Go to Ginza. Go out with the crowds. Just like it has been since this pretty please State Of Emergency.
mandeep katwal
SOE was not the reason behind cases declining, citizens cooperation was the reason. During newyear people didnot cooperated which resulted in hike of cases thats all.
Zoroto
No, it wasn't. By the government's own reports, crowds barely decreased (go to NHK's website to see these reports, they are never reprinted here).
It's unknown why cases are declining, but it's not because of what people are (not) doing. Likely it's the reduced contact tracing, plus telling people to go to private clinics to get tested, and then not including those positives in the official counts. In other words, manipulation of the numbers.
Numan
Somebody must be complaining about their hanami celebrations. Does this mean they will stop reporting infections and switch to another statistic.
Numan
The best way to distract from the government scandals is to distract the public is to allow them to engage in activities that will lead to more infections.
Nothing to see here, move along!
Monty
I don't understand what you Guys are complaining???
When the SOE was implemented, you complain and said this SOE is complete Nonsense.
Now they lift your called "Nonsens SOE", and you also complain.
I really recommend that you decide what you want.
kokontozai
The number of suicide increased again in Feb. 2021 compared with the same month of the last year.
Feb.2021 --- 1,626, Feb.2020 --- 1,464
Jan.2021 --- 1,678, Jan.2020 --- 1,684
It may be natural for the government to think the young people's lives are more important than the elderly's one. Therefore, the elderly people should protect themselves and keep staying home as much as possible for surviving until vaccination.
Oxycodin
Cant wait looking to head out every night after work to izakayas and have drinking parties every night here in Tokyo.
Oxycodin
Also LDP is getting their dose of vacination before we therefore there is no reason for an SOE other than to get everyone vacinnated in sitama, chiba, and its neighboring prefectures of Tokyo just in time before the Olympics I think.
Penfold
Freedom over Fear.
Well played J-Gov
wanderlust
On the same page today, Gov't calls for caution as daytime karaoke sessions spread coronavirus.
So they decide to end the SOE. Logical? Or maybe 'Spread' is different to 'Increase?'
GoTo Trouble will be restarting soon too...
Goodlucktoyou
Just in time for...the final decision on the 2020 Superspreader Olympic Games!
Garthgoyle
Because haters will be haters. They only complain.
But I agree with the argument that SoE or not, nothing will improve or worsen.
nakanoguy01
The infection rate has stabilized and won't further decrease. So what's the point of extending the SoE? So that our tax dollars can go to.support the owners of eateries? Give me a f.b.
Vinke
@Monty
I for one want a real SOE that is actually effective, with some real measures, not this charade one.
But cancelling even this current so called "SOE" will simply convey a message to that "all is well now", when that's far from reality. Lifting the SOE is going to the complete wrong direction, and I fear for the psychological effect (="yayyy let's nomikai!!!") it will have.
knittyelf
@Vinke
Exactly. My company will jump on the end of the SOE as a reason to drag us all back to the office even though we can clearly work from home with no issues. I wonder how many other companies will do the same. The SOE was incredibly weak, but it was the only reason some companies allowed WFH.
spinningplates
Hi Monty, it's a reasonable comment but you miss the point.
''When the SOE was implemented, you complain and said this SOE is complete Nonsense.
Now they lift your called "Nonsens SOE", and you also complain.''
I can't speak for anyone but myself, of course, but the reason I complain about the SOE's (the first one under Abe was perfectly timed, but called off just as it was starting to take effect) is they are toothless and made redundant by conflicting campaigns and mixed messages.
The reason I am critical of them lifting the SOE is they are not revising anything, not implementing an alternative strategy; they are effectively just throwing their hands in the air and saying 'Bah! It's all too difficult.'
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Not acceptable.
bob
Good move. The science has spoken and its loud and clear; Like masks, none of these restrictions work.
It will take time to ween a lot of the hypocondriacs off of their security blankets, but in the meantime the healthy-minded should be able to enjoy normal life again.
Raw Beer
About time!
bass4funk
A bit ironic that the emergency declaration ends as soon as Hanami starts... a coincidence?....
Chili
Who cares just want go to campaign back hurry!!!
Fuzzy
To me, you can't separate these two things. The whole point of SOE is to get citizens to cooperate! SOE is not a hard, strictly enforced lockdown like in other countries. Instead, it's a signal to the population that says, we need you to cooperate and make some sacrifices and take extra care for awhile.