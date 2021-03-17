Suga says state of emergency for Tokyo area to end on Sunday

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday the government plans to end the COVID-19 state of emergency covering the Tokyo metropolitan area on Sunday as planned, having deemed another extension unnecessary as infections have declined from their peak and the strain on hospitals has eased.

"I will make a final decision after hearing the opinion of the panel of experts" in infectious disease and other fields, Suga told reporters after discussing the move with members of his cabinet including health minister Norihisa Tamura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of coronavirus response.

Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures have been under the emergency since early January, with people urged to refrain from nonessential outings and restaurants and bars told to close by 8 p.m.

Businesses have been encouraged to adopt remote working and attendance at large-scale events such as concerts and sports games has been capped at 5,000.

Infections have fallen since the restrictions were imposed, but the pace of decline has slowed and even rebounded in some prefectures. Tokyo reported on Wednesday 409 new coronavirus cases, the most since Feb. 18, bringing the cumulative total to 116,293.

Suga said the government would take measures to prevent a resurgence in the coronavirus, without providing specifics.

If the expert panel approves the exit from the state of emergency on Thursday, the prime minister will explain the decision in the Diet before making it official at a meeting of the government's COVID-19 task force in the evening.

The decision is based on improvements in six indicators the government uses to gauge the severity of the situation, including the weekly number of infections per 100,000 people and the percentage of hospital beds currently available for COVID-19 patients.

At a press conference later in the day, Suga is set to announce new measures aimed at supporting eateries hit hard by the pandemic, bolstering the health care system, preventing the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants and stepping up testing and vaccination, according to the sources.

The exit from the state of emergency comes as Suga seeks to buoy the pandemic-stricken economy and restore confidence in his administration following a series of scandals at the communications ministry, which he once headed. It also comes with less than five months until the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Suga declared a one-month emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area on Jan 7 amid a surge in infections, later expanding it to a total of 11 prefectures and extending it for most of them by another month, to March 7. It was further extended by two weeks to Sunday for the capital and its neighbors.

Governors have been split on whether the emergency should be lifted or extended again. Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike on Tuesday declined to say either way, telling reporters her team was "analyzing the situation" while voicing concerns of a resurgence in infections down the road.

