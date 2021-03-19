Suga thanks public for coping with virus restrictions; asks for continuing cooperation

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, and Shigeru Omi, president of the Japan Community Healthcare Organization, attend a news conference at the prime minister's official residence on Thursday night.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday night thanked people for coping with restrictions and sought their continuing cooperation, saying measures to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus still are necessary, as new cases in Tokyo are not declining steadily.

“In order to prevent the resurgence of the infections, we will do all we can to ... get the coronavirus under control while cooperating with local authorities,” Suga said at a news conference where he said that the government would end a monthslong state of emergency in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama on Sunday, despite concerns the hanami party season and next week’s Olympic torch relay could fuel a resurgence.

“It is my responsibility to protect the lives and health of the people," Suga said.

Fears of a potential resurgence are rising outside the Tokyo area as well. The governor of the northern prefecture of Miyagi issued a non-binding local emergency after new cases spiked this month.

Experts also said that some of the areas, including Osaka, where the emergency was lifted last month are showing signs of a rebound.

Suga said the government will expand testing and step up monitoring of new variants of the virus believed to be more contagious, while carrying out vaccinations safely and promptly.

Restaurants and bars can stay open only an hour longer until 9 p.m., though those who cooperate will get a 40,000-yen in return.

The move underscores the government’s eagerness to minimize burdens on businesses and keep the economy going. However, some experts warned that although Tokyo has managed to bring down the rate of new infections, the decline has leveled off and could rebound.

Cautionary measures after the end of the emergency will be crucial, said Shigeru Omi, a doctor on a government panel of coronavirus experts.

“We must prevent a rebound of infections. We must avoid putting strains on the medical and public health systems like before,” Omi said.

Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures have been under emergency measures since Jan 7, mainly requests for restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and take preventive measures, as well as asking companies and employees to do more remote work. Similar emergency measures were lifted in six urban areas late last month.

Japan has managed to keep virus cases and deaths relatively low without enforcing a hard lockdown, with the Health Ministry tallying more than 8,700 deaths out of 450,000 total cases throughout the pandemic.

Suga said indicators such as daily new cases and hospital bed occupancy rates have come down to levels that allow the emergency to be lifted in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures.

The decision to lift the state of emergency comes just days before the nationwide Olympic torch relay begins in Fukushima prefecture on March 25.

“I will firmly support preparations to achieve the Olympics,” Suga said, referring to the Games scheduled to begin in July after being postponed from last year.

