Super typhoon heads towards southeast Japan

An extremely powerful typhoon continued on its path toward southeastern Japan on Sunday, with the weather agency still urging maximum caution despite saying the system has weakened slightly.
Typhoon Haishen is approaching Okinawa and Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture and is expected to move north off the west coast of Kyushu's main island from Sunday night through Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, calling on the public to be vigilant for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, wild waves and tidal surges.
One person was injured in each of Okinawa and Kagoshima due to the typhoon, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
Evacuation orders and advisories have been issued for more than 200,000 people from about 104,000 households in Okinawa, Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Nagasaki prefectures, the agency said.
Kyushu Railway Co said its bullet and local train services will be suspended on Monday, while West Japan Railway Co has decided to cancel Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations all day Monday.
Winds of up to 182.5 kilometers per hour were observed in the village of Minamidaito in Okinawa early Sunday morning, according to the meteorological agency.
Southern areas of Kyushu could see rainfall of up to 600 millimeters in the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Monday, the agency said. Amami, northern Kyushu and the Tokai central region on the Honshu main island could see up to 400 mm.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the typhoon was moving north at a speed of about 20 km per hour some 110 km off Amami-Oshima Island. It had an atmospheric pressure of 925 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 252 km per hour.© KYODO
P. Smith
Yubaru: Stay safe, along with the rest of the people down there. I hope this doesn’t wreak as much havoc as it appears it will.
Yubaru
P.Smith...Thank you, on the main island we started getting windy from last night, and this morning it's a bit nasty out there, but things seem to be ok, so far.
It's going to be worse in the northern part of the island, and that will be the closest point of approach of the typhoon on the main island.
But, Minami Daito has been hammered, they reported top winds of over 50 m/s and there is quite a bit of damage in the farm areas. The main crop there is sugar cane, and they actually have the huge American style combines to harvest it, and it looks flattened, going to have to wait and see how much other damage their is, but there are also reports of buildings being damaged too!
Thank you again for your kind words!
Yubaru
You should have stopped while you were ahead!
But then ya just had to screw it up!
It does not cause "high tides", it causes what is properly called a "storm surge" together with a high tide, causes abnormally high tides and waves that can and do damage coastal areas!
!
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/social-sciences/storm-surge
since1981
Stay safe Yubaru. It looks like its gonna be a long night for you all. Pray everyone stays stafe.
vanityofvanities
Someday in the future, the time will come we welcome typhoons making them sources of energy.
memoryfix
Stay safe, everyone.
Typhoon is coming to Kyushu. They’ve had typhoons lots of times before, but need reminders to stay safe.
And in case, you’re thinking of going out in the storm, please remember - stay safe.
And coronavirus is around and you may forget about that.
So, I just want to tell everyone one thing.
Stay safe.
Yubaru
Yes please stay safe!
And I sincerely hope no 70's or 80's oyaji goes up on the roof to fix his roof tiles!
Mark
Tell us that ocean temperatures are not rising!! and tell us that global warming is a Hoax, and tell us cat. 3,4, & 5 Hurricane / Typhoon are rare or Fake News Mr. Trump.
Hervé L'Eisa
@Mark,
"The 2020 Pacific typhoon season is an ongoing event in the annual cycle of tropical cyclone formation, in which tropical cyclones form in the western Pacific Ocean. The season runs throughout the year, though most tropical cyclones typically develop between May and October. The season has been unusually quiet, with only 13 systems forming as of September 5. Additionally, the JTWC recorded no tropical cyclone development in the month of July, the first such occurrence since reliable records began. The season's first tropical cyclone developed on May 8, making it the sixth-latest start in the basin on record, slightly behind 1973, and the first to start this late since 2016."
Darned science!
Yubaru
Actually they did, two in fact were developing and were tropical depressions, one was named "Carina" but the other did not develop.
If you had written JMA it would have been accurate.
Bjorn Tomention
They have had huge large typhoons in the 1950s Mark completely unrelated to trump so how do you bring him into this , But yeah ok another one who only knows Orange Man Bad ......................mentality of some people sheeesh.
Hervé L'Eisa
It's the difference between the terminology "tropical cyclone" and "tropical depression". Not every tropical depression develops beyond the depression level.
That previous post was a direct quote from the Wiki page. Accidentally posted without the link.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Pacific_typhoon_season
memoryfix
Yubaru
Yes. Old Japanese men who go up on the roof to fix tiles in a typhoon: I would like them to get less news coverage. And little children who die from parental neglect should get MORE coverage. That should REALLY be big news.
JMA online weather site: This is the best weather information site that I have seen anywhere. I’m from North America. Nothing there is as good as this site. Too bad it’s only national. I wish it were for all countries worldwide.
Richard Burgan
When you talk about Okinawa and typhoons, you need to specify what island you are talking about. Okinawa prefecture gets several strong typhoons each year and is generally well prepared. The norm is that Okinawans have the mess cleaned up and get back to business withing a day or two. Last night the Daito islands (Minami and Kita) got slammed with the eye of a CAT 4 equivalent storm. While on Okinawa honto (main island) we saw wind in the 20 m/s, 40 kt range with 40 mm of rain. It appears that the storm will come close to Amami oshima and SE Kyushu. I hope they are prepared and don't suffer serious damage.