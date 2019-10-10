Super typhoon on track to drench Japan's main island

Japan is bracing for a super typhoon on track to hit central and eastern regions over the three-day weekend with potential damage from torrential rains and strong winds.
Typhoon Hagibis has already caused cancellations of two Rugby World Cup matches that were to be played Saturday. Organizers canceled the England-France match planned in Yokohama, near Tokyo, and New Zealand-Italy game in Toyoda, in central Japan.
Organizers also canceled a marathon in Sendai and other northern coastal towns, and Formula One auto racing in Suzuka in central Japan may also be affected.
Hagibis, which means speed in Filipino, had maximum sustained winds of up to 270 kilometers and stronger gusts at noon Thursday near Chichi island in the Pacific, about 1,000 kilometers off Tokyo's southern coast. It was moving north at the speed of 20 kph and is expected to weaken over cooler waters as it nears Japan's main island.
It's the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says the typhoon is forecast to hit ashore in the Tokyo area late Saturday and urged people to take precautions to avoid potentially life-threatening danger. Japan's central Pacific coast may see torrential rains beginning Friday while high waves and tides may cause flooding.
Airlines and train services anticipate cancellations affecting holidaymakers traveling over the three-day weekend that includes Sports Day holiday on Monday.
The approaching typhoon is spreading fear especially in Chiba, near Tokyo, which was hit by Typhoon Faxai last month and many residents are still recovering from damage to their homes. The typhoon tore many electrical poles and snapped cables, triggering extensive outages that lasted for weeks, contributing to heat illnesses and other health problems among elderly people.
East Japan Railway Co (JR East) said it may suspend services on most local lines and bullet trains around Tokyo before the typhoon arrives. It said it is preparing to release information in English, Chinese and Korean on its website and its Twitter account, Kyodo News reported.
Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said they may ground flights as early as Friday depending on the typhoon's movement.
Japan is regularly hit by Pacific storms, including Faxai in September. Typhoon Jebi flooded a terminal and a runway at Kansai International Airport last year.
rcch
careful, everyone. if you,re able to cancel something, cancel it. play safe.
expat
Take this one seriously. https://www.jma.go.jp/en/typh/1919.html
towingtheline
Old men.. Listen, stay of your roof. Whatever it is it can wait. Just stay safe :)
KariHaruka
Keeping an eye on this as my wife is working in Mie Prefecture over the coming weekend...
Hopefully it will all pass without causing too much damage :/
Michael Machida
What will you do when the typhoon comes? Watch movies? Go shopping? Give us a list of things to do during this whopper of a typhoon!
Luddite
If you do go out in the wind do not try and use an umbrella.
savethegaijin
Supposed to have my daughters Sports Day Sunday morning. I wonder just how much debris we'll have to dig through in the courtyard to lay down our picnic blanket cause there's next to no chance they'll cancel it. God forbid they move it to the next day ya know.
Laguna
Good thing is that it's moving quickly. Hunker down indoors.
ClippetyClop
They'd better not cancel the rugger game in Yokohama over a bit of wind & rain
Jimizo
Looks like they already have.
The Scots are going to be furious if their game gets cancelled.
zones2surf
What's a little wind and rain when it comes to rugby?!
I am sure they will play on!!
rgcivilian1
@michael michada: grilled a couple of steaks and drink. Nothing I can do will stop it anyway.
What do folks expect when wind gusts such as this come through. hmm I recall the old bad wolf knock knock knock..let me in. etc. I'll huff and i'll puff till I blow your house down, well there went the straw, wood and guess what hmm brick or concrete held.
That my friend is what happens to wood houses...I have a fully encased concrete home, earthquake proof with a levitation system and cable ties. bring it...With as many typhoons and earthquakes in this area just did the wise thing to invest where I live. Wood, so sorry.
gokai_wo_maneku
You have to get used to the new "new". Global warming predicts more frequent, more powerful, and more rainy typhoons. More heat means more activity (frequent), more energy (powerful), and more moisture absorbtion (rainy).
ClippetyClop
Bollocks, I've got tickets for it. If the Japan v Scotland game gets cancelled too, Japan progress. There must be a few oyajis looking for a way to make that happen...
Yubaru
One thing, don't go shopping,
Do the hustle
This typhoon is going to be huge and will definitely cause some major damage and disruptions. Stock up on water and batteries folks.
Yubaru
Believe it or not, it's going to probably be about the same strength as the previous one that hit Chiba. However the large size of it will make it seem like it's a hell of a lot larger as the gale force wind bands extend out from the center much farther.
Be a bit thankful that it will weaken somewhat prior to hitting too.
Stock up on water TODAY, tie down your roof tiles TODAY, have batteries on hand with flashlights, and if power goes out be careful with candles.
Make sure to open up a window a crack, on the opposite site of where the winds are blowing from, as pressure building up, particularly in newer buildings, will on occasion cause them to blow out! Shut curtains, in case something flies into and breaks the glass. If you are worried about flying debris, use some carpet tape and tape the windows with a big "X" which will help prevent large shards of flying glass.
Stock up on a few days of non-perishable foods, that you can eat cold, in a pinch. too!
Battery powered radios are a must if power goes out!
Use common sense and stay home, pop a cold one, watch a movie or two, or three, and
(Cue Fleetwood Mac) "Listen to the Wind Blow"......
ClippetyClop
Good adobaisu Yubez, all of it.
I'd also recommend cleaning your bath and filling it up with water. If your power goes out (like mine did for 2 days last year), your water may too. That water is very useful for making tea, washing, flushing the loo etc.
Especially for flushing the loo.
Reckless
Isn't this how Forest Gump's sergeant was able to overcome his anger by riding out the storm?
zichi
Just back from the hospital after an operation so I'll be in my bed until Tuesday.
marcels
Mother Nature always has the final word, it is what it is, can’t control it, stay safe and use common sense...
sensei258
Lots of good advice here. Don't forget to bring things indoors that may Blow Away or be damaged
Flute
@zichi
odaijinihttps://www.wunderground.com/wundermap?lat=23.2&lon=139.8&wxstn=0&satellite=1&hur=1 Seems like, for now, it is expected to follow Japan land a bit before landing, which could help reduce its strength. Thought I am getting worried by the fact than it was getting colder in Osaka recently but today is quite warm again. If I am not mistaking, cold weather bring typhoon down but warm one bring them up. Wondering : since lot of human activities produce heat, could preventive measure to reduce heat production when major typhoon are coming help in downsizing them ?
TARA TAN KITAOKA
This is getting very serious.
No Business
It's going to weaken though, as the sea is too cold around Japan for it to maintain its strength.
Northernlife
@rgcivilian1 considering that most houses are built from wood you've done extremely well to build your D day bunker..Now the next question is are you going to invite all the people in your area that are in wooden houses in for safety you know just like the little pigs ran to the brick house..or maybe your just that kind of person that locks them out...so which one are you?
nandakandamanda
Typhoons rarely obey the predictions and warnings, so be prepared for it to be either a) more fierce than you expected, or b) much lamer than the warnings.
papigiulio
El Camino!!!
ksteer
I wouldn't bet on that. Generally you're correct, but this time the sea around Japan isn't any cooler. On top of that, the depth of water that is still quite hot is significantly more than this time. In other words, the winds and waves from the typhoon usually pull cold water to the surface of the ocean which reduce the typhoons strength. But it seems that in this case, the cool water is too deep to be affected which means its just circulating hot water.
In other words, it's so big that the typhoon is feeding itself!
KariHaruka
Too many rugby fans on SNS who fail to grasp just how powerful and unpredictable typhoons can be..
"why not just move to another venue?"
How would you propose relocating numerous teams and all the media/staff etc to the one possible venue on Kyushu that might not be affected? Oh and that is if the typhoon's path doesn't change course again...
mmwkdw
Apparently it's too logistically difficult to either reschedule or move to another location/date...
One wonders what's going to happen during the Summer 2020 Olympics should such a situation arise.