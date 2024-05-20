 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Workers erect a barrier to block the view of a popular Mount Fuji photo spot, in Fujikawaguchiko town
Workers erect a barrier to block the view of a popular Mount Fuji photo spot, near a convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko town, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Tuesday. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Swarmed with tourists, town blocks off popular Mount Fuji viewing spot

3 Comments
By Tom Bateman
FUJIKAWAGUCHIKO

Japan's majestic Mount Fuji was some 700,000 years in the making, but on Tuesday, one viewing spot of it was gone.

On one side of a busy road, views of the 3,776-meter symbol of Japan with a Lawson convenience store in the foreground have vanished, as officials on Tuesday morning finished installing a 20-meter by 2.5-meter black mesh barrier to obstruct a photo spot that had become viral among tourists.

2024-05-21T062726Z_1_LYNXMPEK4K066_RTROPTP_4_JAPAN-MOUNTFUJI-TOURISTS.jpg
Tourists stand nearby as workers erect a barrier to block the view of a popular Mount Fuji photo spot in Fujikawaguchiko town, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Tuesday. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

For locals, the mass of visitors and their refusal to obey rules on littering and parking had become a nuisance and traffic hazard.

"I'm really happy that foreigners are coming to our town," said Kikue Katsumata, 73, a lifelong resident of Fujikawaguchiko. "But when it comes to taking pictures from in front of the Lawson, the road is a bit narrow and it can be dangerous when people dash across without using a crosswalk."

March and April set all-time records for visitor arrivals, driven by pent-up demand after the pandemic and as the yen's slide to a 34-year low made Japan an irresistible bargain. That's been good news for the economy, with travelers spending a record 1.75 trillion yen in the first three months of 2024, according to the tourist agency.

The drastic decision to block the view of Mount Fuji symbolizes tensions across the country as Japan reckons with the consequences of its tourism boom. Osaka and the hot spring resort town Hakone are among municipalities considering new tourism taxes to deal with deluge of visitors.

Cyril Malchand, a 45-year old visitor from France, found out about the barrier online and made a special trip to be among the last to take in the view. He said he empathized with the locals.

"When I see that there could be problems with people crossing the road without watching cars, I don't find it that bad that they're setting up that fence," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Best to close down Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Sky Tree as well.

The poor security guard in the purple cap looks exhausted!

The mesh barrier is certainly not stopping tourists from mingling on the other side of the road in the Lawson parking lot — which actually seems more dangerous!

Biting the hands that feed you… Nasty!

