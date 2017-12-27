Reactors at TEPCO's Niigata nuclear plant pass safety review

Japan's nuclear watchdog Wednesday gave a formal green light to the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant to restart two reactors in Niigata Prefecture, the first for the company since the 2011 nuclear crisis.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority handed its approval to the Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) following a month of public hearings, judging that the two reactors met the stricter safety standards introduced after the disaster, an NRA official told AFP.
The two reactors are situated at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, one of the world's biggest and the largest in Japan.
Like many other nuclear power plants in the country, the plant has been idle since the 2011 meltdown triggered by a tsunami after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake.
The tsunami overwhelmed reactor cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in northeastern Japan, causing meltdowns and releasing radiation.
TEPCO still needs to get local consent to bring the reactors online, which could take years.
Niigata Gov Ryuichi Yoneyama, who won the local election in 2016 for a four-year term, is known to be cautious about restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa.
"We will continue explaining to residents" to address their concerns, TEPCO spokesman Shinichi Nakakuki told AFP.
The company "ultimately" hopes to win approval from local authorities, Nakakuki added.© 2017 AFP
Disillusioned
But, which two reactors? There are 7 reactors at this plant, the first of which was commissioned in 1985, nearly 40 years ago. It is the largest plant in Japan and one of the largest in the world. The latest (units 6 & 7) were commissioned in 1995, which is over 20 years ago. There has been a few incidents at this plant involving radiation leakages over the years. Japan definitely seems to be 'clutching at straws' to keep these ageing plants and to get them running again. These reactors were design to last only 40 years. More than half of Japan's reactors are over 30 years old and only have a few years of service left before they pass their use-by dates. However, I've not seen or heard of any plans to start decommissioning these ageing reactors, which costs more and takes a lot longer than it did to build them in the first place. Tell me again how nuclear power is cheap and safe.
