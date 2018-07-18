Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

TEPCO to resume TV commercials for 1st time since 2011 Fukushima crisis

0 Comments
TOKYO

The marketing unit of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear complex, said Tuesday it will resume TV commercials for the first time since the 2011 crisis.

TEPCO Energy Partner Inc will start advertising TEPCO's products and services on TV from Wednesday in Tokyo and six nearby prefectures after refraining to do so since core meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi complex, triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Although there have been calls for the company to use the money for the advertising to pay massive compensation stemming from the disaster, TEPCO has judged that TV commercials are necessary to attract customers amid intensifying competition within Japan following liberalization of the retail electricity and gas markets, it said.

Aside from TV, TEPCO will also promote its services, such as its gas and electricity package, on radio and trains until the end of September. TEPCO is aiming to increase gas contracts to 1 million by next spring from 660,000 as of the end of May, it said.

It has not decided whether to continue the TV commercials from October onward, it said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo