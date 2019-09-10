TEPCO will have to dump radioactive Fukushima water into Pacific, minister says

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) will have to dump radioactive water from its destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant directly into the Pacific Ocean, Japan's environment minister said on Tuesday.
After the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011, TEPCO has collected in tanks at the wrecked sites more than 1 million tons of contaminated water from the cooling pipes used to keep fuel cores from melting.
The utility says it will run out of space by 2022.
"The only option will be to drain it into the sea and dilute it," Yoshiaki Harada told a news briefing in the capital. "The whole of the government will discuss this, but I would like to offer my simple opinion."
A final government decision on disposing of the tainted water awaits a report from an expert panel.
Harada did not say how much water would need to be put into the ocean. TEPCO officials were not immediately available for comment.
Any green light to dump the waste into the sea, however, could anger neighbors such as South Korea, which summoned a senior Japanese embassy official last month to explain how the country would deal with the Fukushima water.
Ties between the East Asian nations are already at a low ebb following a compensation dispute over Koreans forced to work in Japanese factories in World War Two.
Coastal nuclear plants commonly dump into the ocean water that contains tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that is hard to separate and is considered to be relatively harmless.
TEPCO, which also faces opposition from local fishermen, admitted last year that the water in its tanks still contained contaminants beside tritium.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
4 Comments
Login to comment
yildiray
"Brb, just going to do that thing we said wouldn't need to be done"
minello7
Surely the scientific comunity should have come up with a solution by now to neutralize the contaminated water so that it can be released into the Pacific without causing a potential catastrophic political division with its close neighbors.
Yubaru
Impossible! This is just a comment to spread the blame among everyone! There is no way in hell he is going to get the whole government to agree with this!
zichi
The utility says it will run out of space by 2022.
They can buy more land and increase the size of the disaster site. They will need more land to store all the nuclear waste in dry casks for many decades. The land around the disaster is contaminated and the people can't return.
Just as the land is being used to store millions of plastic bags of the removed contaminated soil. Do they intend to put that in the ocean too?
The water can be removed from the disaster site and stored in the likes of disused oil refinery tanks.
Laguna
The current flows north-east, so korea doesn't have to worry. But say sayonara to Fukushima fisheries. They will never recover.
zichi
Fish is actually labelled where it's landed, not where it's caught.
sunfunbun
How stupid can one get? I realize this is the age of Trump, but the idiotic idea of dumping radioactive waste into the ocean to dilute the toxicity is about as unscientific and unsafe for ocean life leading to contamination for all sea type foods would be laughable, if not so ignorant. If TEPCO does indeed dump waste into the precious ocean, I'd want to feed Harada, and all TEPCO employees and all their family members the fish caught from the areas where the dumps are to occur, if he so freely believes TEPCO has no other answers.