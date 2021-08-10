Newsletter Signup Register / Login
TV Asahi Olympic coverage worker injured after attending all-night party

TOKYO

A member of the TV Asahi team covering the Tokyo Olympics was injured after falling down early Monday after attending a party at a karaoke parlor.

According to police and TV Asahi, a group of six employees and four others went to the karaoke parlor in Shibuya after the closing ceremony on Sunday night and drank alcohol there until around 4 a.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. As the group was leaving the parlor, a woman stumbled on the stairs and fell from the second floor, fracturing her leg. 

TV Asahi said it had prohibited its staff from drinking alcohol at parties or in groups as part of anti-coronavirus restrictions during the state of emergency which Tokyo is under until Aug 31. The network on Tuesday issued a public apology for its staff's behavior.

"It is very regrettable that our employees' actions significantly lacked self-awareness and that they could not exercise voluntary restraint,” TV Asahi said.

