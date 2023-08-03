Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Taiwan to donate timber to help rebuild castle in Okinawa

1 Comment
TAIPEI

Taiwan will donate five large pieces of timber to help rebuild a castle in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture that burned down in 2019, the Foreign Ministry said.

The donation of the cypress for the reconstruction of Shuri Castle, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, demonstrates the profound friendship between Taiwan and Japan, the ministry said while referring to Japan's provision of coronavirus vaccines to the self-ruled territory at the height of the pandemic.

In Taiwan, the logging of natural cypress is banned to ensure environmental protection, but the timber planned for the donation came from trees that underwent artificial forest thinning in 2020.

The castle was the center of the Ryukyu Kingdom from the 15th century until Japan annexed Okinawa in 1879. It has burned down several times, including during World War II.

Taiwan, which has a similar climate to Okinawa, also provided cypress for the previous reconstruction of the castle in 1992.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Makes sense. Ryukyu is more closely related to Taiwan than mainland Japan. Taiwanese lumber, like its semiconductors, is superior to the Japanese counterpart. Taiwan is also financially better off than Japan. It's nice they are helping their little brother to the north out. Tokyo sure isn't helping Okinawa at all.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

That’s nice.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog