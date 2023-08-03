Taiwan to donate timber to help rebuild castle in Okinawa

Taiwan will donate five large pieces of timber to help rebuild a castle in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture that burned down in 2019, the Foreign Ministry said.

The donation of the cypress for the reconstruction of Shuri Castle, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, demonstrates the profound friendship between Taiwan and Japan, the ministry said while referring to Japan's provision of coronavirus vaccines to the self-ruled territory at the height of the pandemic.

In Taiwan, the logging of natural cypress is banned to ensure environmental protection, but the timber planned for the donation came from trees that underwent artificial forest thinning in 2020.

The castle was the center of the Ryukyu Kingdom from the 15th century until Japan annexed Okinawa in 1879. It has burned down several times, including during World War II.

Taiwan, which has a similar climate to Okinawa, also provided cypress for the previous reconstruction of the castle in 1992.

© KYODO