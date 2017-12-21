Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taxi ride-sharing trial to begin in Tokyo in January

TOKYO

The Japanese government will begin a trial taxi ride-sharing service in Tokyo in January in an initiative aimed at cutting fares and helping cope with an expected taxi shortage during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, according to officials.

Some 950 taxis belonging to 15 operators under the Nihon Kotsu Co and Daiwa Motor Transportation Co groups will join the trial from Jan 22 to March 11, they said.

The service uses a smartphone app allowing users to enter the place of departure, destination and time. Rides can be shared if multiple passengers are heading in the same direction. Departure points are limited to Tokyo's 23 wards and the cities of Musashino and Mitaka in the capital, according to the transport ministry.

Passengers can gather at one point to get into taxis or could be individually picked up on the way before being dropped at their desired destinations.

Fares will be calculated by the app according to each passenger's travel distance and deducted through pre-registered credit cards.

If a ride is shared by three people from Tokyo's Kinshicho Station in Sumida Ward to the city of Narashino in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, late at night, for example, individual fares could be cut by about 40 percent, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The station and Narashino are approximately 20 kilometers apart from each other.

Under a law on road transport, ride-sharing of vehicles with capacity of 10 or fewer passengers is not permitted in principle except in depopulated areas.

The ministry is considering introducing the service nationwide after analyzing the outcome of the trial in Tokyo, the officials said.

© KYODO

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

sounds too taxing to get a ride.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

i don't see this ending happily. what if a young woman doesn't want to get into a taxi with some drunk oyajis? or if two drunk guys get into a fight over something silly. i hope the system allows women to have only other women as fellow passengers.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I take taxis because it’s quicker. It would be stressful to have to share a ride but the passenger will be given the option.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

what happens if one of the people sharing doesn't have any cash ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

