Visitors seek relief from the heat in the shade at a park at Kasai Rinkai Park in Tokyo. Image: AP file
national

Temperatures forecast to remain high in September, October

2 Comments
TOKYO

The lingering heat is expected to remain for September and October with temperatures in the 30s, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast for autumn on Tuesday.

According to the forecast, temperatures are forecast to stay high nationwide, with some places experiencing hot days with maximum temperatures of 35° C in the first half of September, NHK reported. The agency also said that in October, there is a possibility of midsummer-like days with temperatures over 30° C.

Japan Meteorological Agency official Shotaro Tanaka said, "The lingering heat is expected to be severe, and autumn is likely to arrive late. Please continue to take measures against heatstroke.”

In addition, in September and October, the Pacific coast from Kanto to Kyushu, as well as Okinawa and Amami, will be susceptible to the influence of the autumn rain front during the period, and precipitation is expected to be normal or above average.

The typhoon season will also continue into the fall, the agency predicted.

Autumn-like weather is expected in November, with temperatures forecast to be normal or higher than normal in northern and eastern Japan, and around normal in western Japan and Okinawa.

Awesome.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"We have 4 seasons" say the Japanese. 1 week of spring, 1 week of autumn, and a mix of humid and disgusting, and dry and freezing for the rest.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

