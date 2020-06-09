Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
People head home at sunset in Tokyo on Tuesday. The temperature in the capital reached 31 degrees. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Temperatures soar across Japan amid concerns that face masks may cause heatstroke

2 Comments
TOKYO

Temperatures rose across Japan on Tuesday with the mercury topping 30 C at more than 300 locations, the weather agency said.

Out of 921 weather stations across Japan, 323 marked over 30 C, the most so far this year, while six of them saw the mercury top 35 C, the agency said.

Downtown Tokyo marked 31.0 C, the hottest so far this year, while the mercury reached 35.6 C in the city of Dazaifu in Fukuoka Prefecture and above 35 C at three location in Shimane Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The mercury also hit 35.1 C in Yonago in Tottori Prefecture, as well as in the city of Sano in Tochigi Prefecture, according to the agency.

This year's highest temperature of 35.8 C was registered in Kurume in Fukuoka on Monday.

The high temperatures have also caused concerns about the danger of heatstroke caused by wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus. According to an NHK report, thermal imaging shows that without wearing a mask, the temperature of the mouth area is about 36 degrees. However, if you put a mask on, the temperature will rise to 40 degrees within one minute.

Many health experts say it is fine to take off your mask if you are at least one or two meters away from other people outside.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

I can't breathe... with that thing covering my mouth and nose.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

My mask smelt of hot garbage yesterday.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I wouldn't even dare wearing a mask when walking outside in that heat, there's little chance of people walking close to you in that heat anyway. Just wear it when you go indoors. Wearing a soggy mask while walking feels like being waterboarded, I'll take my chances with the virus instead

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

7 Ethical Animal Experiences Around Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Financial Independence For Your Teens With The Gaica Prepaid Card

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

10 Quiet Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Photos from Black Lives Matter March in Osaka with Over 1,000 Protesters

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog