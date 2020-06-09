Temperatures soar across Japan amid concerns that face masks may cause heatstroke

People head home at sunset in Tokyo on Tuesday. The temperature in the capital reached 31 degrees.

Temperatures rose across Japan on Tuesday with the mercury topping 30 C at more than 300 locations, the weather agency said.

Out of 921 weather stations across Japan, 323 marked over 30 C, the most so far this year, while six of them saw the mercury top 35 C, the agency said.

Downtown Tokyo marked 31.0 C, the hottest so far this year, while the mercury reached 35.6 C in the city of Dazaifu in Fukuoka Prefecture and above 35 C at three location in Shimane Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The mercury also hit 35.1 C in Yonago in Tottori Prefecture, as well as in the city of Sano in Tochigi Prefecture, according to the agency.

This year's highest temperature of 35.8 C was registered in Kurume in Fukuoka on Monday.

The high temperatures have also caused concerns about the danger of heatstroke caused by wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus. According to an NHK report, thermal imaging shows that without wearing a mask, the temperature of the mouth area is about 36 degrees. However, if you put a mask on, the temperature will rise to 40 degrees within one minute.

Many health experts say it is fine to take off your mask if you are at least one or two meters away from other people outside.

