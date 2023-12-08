Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thousands of sardines and mackerel are washed up on a beach in Hakodate on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Thousands of tons of dead sardines, mackerel wash ashore in northern Japan

1 Comment
By AYAKA McGILL
HAKODATE

Thousands of tons of dead sardines have washed up on a beach in northern Japan for unknown reasons, officials said Friday.

The sardines and some mackerel washed ashore in Hakodate on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Thursday morning, creating a sliver blanket along a stretch of beach about a kilometer long.

Local residents said they have never seen anything like it. Some gathered the fish to sell or eat.

The town, in a notice posted on its website, urged residents not to consume the fish.

Takashi Fujioka, a Hakodate Fisheries Research Institute researcher, said he has heard of similar phenomena before, but it was his first time to see it.

He said the fish may have been chased by larger fish, become exhausted due to a lack of oxygen while moving in a densely packed school, and were washed up by the waves. The fish also may have suddenly entered cold waters during their migration, he said.

The decomposing fish could lower oxygen levels in the water and affect the marine environment, he said.

“We don't know for sure under what circumstances these fish were washed up, so I do not recommend” eating them, Fujioka said.

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

It won't be long until someone here brings up Fukushima. Then we'll all feel like the fish and just give up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Getaways in Kanagawa Prefecture

Savvy Tokyo

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Small Worlds Miniature Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Is The Japan Rail Pass Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Free Monthly Coding Workshops at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo