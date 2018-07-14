Thousands of volunteers arriving in flood-hit areas

Volunteers carrying shovels arrive to help clear away debris in the Mabi district of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday.

Thousands of volunteers started arriving Saturday in western Japan regions hit by the country's worst rain disaster in decades to help residents clean up.

Prefectural governments in hard-hit Ehime, Hiroshima and Okayama expect some 18,000 volunteers from across the country to help flood victims in their cleanup efforts during the three-day weekend through Monday.

About 40 volunteer management centers have been set up in those three prefectures, according to the Japan National Council of Social Welfare.

The torrential rains since around July 6 caused extensive floods and landslides, leaving over 200 dead and some 40 still missing.

Nationwide, over 160 homes were destroyed and about 700 suffered structural damage among more than 25,600 that were flooded in 31 of the country's 47 prefectures, the internal affairs ministry said. As of Friday afternoon, 5,800 people were still unable to return to their homes, it said.

Many local governments, while continuing work to restore transportation infrastructure, have struggled to secure enough food and accommodation in their preparations to receive disaster volunteers.

The city of Kurashiki in Okayama, one of the hardest-hit regions, only accepted volunteers from among its own residents initially, though their activities had to be suspended at one point due to heavy traffic congestion caused by transport network disruption.

The city has secured a large parking area in a coastal area and began accepting volunteers from outside the city Saturday.

The Hiroshima government has secured thousands of shovels and carts for volunteers to use.

"Local officials are too busy with relief operations such as managing evacuation shelters to join recovery efforts. We want to get as much help as possible," said one prefectural government official.

Manpower shortages have kept progress slow in cleaning up flooded houses.

"It takes at least four adults to lift a wet tatami mat. We are facing endless work," said Shinichiro Okabe, a 66-year-old Kurashiki resident taking part in relief work.

Madoka Maekawa, 28, volunteered with her husband to help residents in the city of Uwajima, Ehime, where she is originally from after seeing the area's devastation on TV.

"It hurts me to see the scene which no longer looks like what I know it to be. Homes of my friends here also suffered damage so I want to give whatever help I can," said Maekawa, who now lives in neighboring Kagawa Prefecture.

Yutaka Akutsu, 44, who works near Tokyo, said he came to Kurashiki with six of his colleagues. His family's home in Fukushima suffered tsunami damage following the massive quake in 2011, he said.

"Volunteers helped my family out (in 2011), so I wanted to give back in some way," he said.

Volunteers will also have to cope with a heat wave, with temperatures already topping 30 C at more than half of 927 observatories across Japan on Saturday morning.

In Kurashiki alone, a dozen people have been taken to hospital for heat exhaustion.

Despite the intense heat, prospective volunteers are being asked to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, boots, face masks, goggles and hats to protect them from being injured by broken glass, splintered wood and other debris. They have also been asked to bring their own supply of water and food, if possible.

