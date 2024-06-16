 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tohoku University to become 1st to receive new Japan gov't research grants

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government is set to provide substantial research grants to Tohoku University, the education ministry said Friday, in the first such move under a program aimed at elevating Japanese research institutes in the global rankings.

The university in the northeastern city of Sendai had been selected as the only candidate for receiving the grants, to be financed by profits generated from a 10 trillion yen fund for up to 25 years from fiscal 2024.

It has set targets and laid out strategies for achieving them, such as organizational reforms aimed at internationalization through significantly increasing the proportion of foreign students in its undergraduate departments.

"The plans are tangible and we have presented their road map," said Tohoku University President Teiji Tominaga at a press conference in Sendai. "We were selected for demonstrating a willingness to make changes," he said.

Regarding strategies for increasing revenue, Tominaga said that the university expects significant corporate investment "through establishment of on-campus facilities that foster collaboration with private firms."

The university says it is working together with the Sendai municipal government as well as the government of Miyagi Prefecture to create workspaces for university startups.

Japanese universities have fallen behind overseas institutions in recent years.

The University of Tokyo and Kyoto University ranked 29th and 55th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. They were the only two Japanese institutions in the top 100.

The nation's top two universities, along with Tohoku University, were short-listed in June last year for the grants, but they were ultimately not selected as final candidates, with the ministry citing insufficient efforts made by them to reform their research organizations and management systems.

Tohoku University is expected to be formally designated as a recipient of the grants as early as this fall and receive over 10 billion yen for fiscal 2024, which will end in March next year.

The government plans to call on universities to apply to the program again within the fiscal year.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel