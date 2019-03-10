Tohoku reconstruction to continue beyond FY2020 under new body

People observe a moment of silence for victims of the March 11, 2011 disaster in Kessenuma, Miyagi Prefecture, on Sunday.

The government has approved a plan to create a body that will take over the work of the Reconstruction Agency in rebuilding northeastern Japan areas devastated by the 2011 quake-tsunami disaster.

Although the plan provides few details about the new entity, the government is expected to consider transferring the agency's functions to the Cabinet Office to carry on the support it provides, such as provisioning psychological care for tsunami victims.

After the disaster, the Reconstruction Agency was established as a temporary entity that would function through March 2021.

The approved plan says it "will eliminate divisions within the organization and will launch a successor tasked with accomplishing reconstruction with political responsibility and leadership."

It also said the state will continue to be responsible for dealing with the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear crisis triggered by the quake-tsunami disaster.

"Support for disaster victims is still needed in fiscal 2021 and beyond," said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, urging the reconstruction minister and others involved in the efforts to work on the specifics of projects necessary for reconstruction while giving consideration to the functions of the agency's successor.

The Reconstruction Agency, launched in February 2012 under the direct instruction of the prime minister, has been acting as the central control point for efforts to rebuild from the disaster that hit on March 11, 2011, including coordination of reconstruction activities and cooperation with local governments.

The agency had about 520 officials as of January this year.

The latest plan included promoting the region to increase the number of foreign visitors to six prefectures in the Tohoku region to 1.5 million a year and facilitating people's relocation from temporary housing in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures.

It also said the government will continue to be engaged in reconstruction infrastructure projects for a certain period of time even after fiscal 2020.

