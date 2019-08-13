Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dancers take part in the Awa Odori festival in Tokushima City on Monday night. Photo: KYODO
national

Tokushima’s famous Awa Odori festival kicks off

0 Comments
TOKUSHIMA

Tokushima Prefecture’s famous Awa Odori dance festival kicked off in the streets of Tokushima City on Monday night. More than 1 million people are expected to visit during the four-day event which is one of Japan's most famous summer dance festivals.

Awa Odori, which originates from a Japanese Buddhist custom of honoring the spirits of ancestors, features groups of dancers and musicians, parading through the streets to the sound of traditional music instruments such as lutes, drums, flutes and bells. Sporting kimono-like costumes with hair bands or straw hats, they chant in chorus and dance in synchronized routines.

Last year, more than one million people, including participants and spectators, took part in the festival, according to organizers. The number this year is expected to be about the same, although an approaching tropical storm, which is expected to bring rain to the area on Thursday, may disrupt the last day’s events.

© Japan Today/AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Top of my bucket-list. Hope I can go there next year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Unexpected Fees to Expect in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Fukuroi Enshu Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Tweet of the Week #43: Earthquake? This Cat DGAF

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Mother-Daughter Day Out: Pampering and Connecting at the Enoshima Island Spa

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Sail Training Ship Nippon Maru: A Must-Add To Your Yokohama Itinerary

Savvy Tokyo