Tokyo's COVID alert at 2nd-highest level as capital reports 3,124 new cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government raised its COVID-19 alert to the second-highest of four levels Thursday as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to drive up infections.
It is the first time since September last year that the alert has stood at the second-highest level.
The lifting by one notch comes as the Japanese capital's daily count of coronavirus cases reached 3,124 on Thursday. The figure was up 926 from Wednesday and 2,483 more than last Thursday.
The metropolitan government expects that the current pace of increase would push the seven-day rolling average of new cases to around 9,567 a day in a week.
"It is entirely possible that case counts will go above 10,000," said Mitsuo Kaku, the head of an experts panel at the metropolitan government. "It is important to be fully prepared in advance."
The occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients was 13.7 percent Wednesday, with 954 people hospitalized. Four patients showed severe symptoms on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday. The nationwide figure is 125, up 20 from Wednesday.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said the city will ask the Japanese government to declare a quasi-state of emergency if the occupancy rate reaches 20 percent and a state of emergency if the rate reaches 50 percent.
In Okinawa Prefecture, 1,817 cases were reported, up 173 from Wednesday. A further 560 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.
Among other prefectures, Aichi reported 1,036 cases, Hyogo 905, Hiroshima 805, Hokkaido 328, Shiga 287, Yamaguchi 218, Mie 186, Gifu 179 and Okayama 168.
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.© KYODO/Japan Today
snowymountainhell
NHK has officially announced THIS is Japan’s 6th wave going into the 3rd year of the global pandemic.
Elvis is here
Coz people ain't getting vaccinations.
Mat
Oh wonderful, here we go again, close the bars!
Reporting on the number of cases is one thing, but a more informative number would be how many of those people actually feel unwell. How many dead?
Wouldn't a report this this be useful:
I think that would put things into perspective, if we could have the real numbers.
umbrella
At the beginning of December last year, I was beginning to think the Corona Virus thing was all over.....
Kitchener Leslie
Good thing Kishida sealed up the border. Well done.
/s.
Bronco
The fact that unvaccinated countries in Africa are doing just fine if not better makes me question this narrative.
R. T.
What does that mean? Should we start using small plates for food and whisper while speaking to others?
bokuda
Now that we know most infected are asymptomatic.
Having 5 straight days of cough and high-fever to get tested doesn't make sense anymore.
Provide easy access to tests is a must.
Reckless
Who let the tests out? Who? Who?
V.M.
I shouldn't have taken the vaccine since obviously it's useless.
Mr Kipling
Seems like the omicron cat is now freely out of the bag. It's a shame that Japan wasted its two month run up by not boosting those at risk. Actually more of a disgrace than shame.
Lindsay
Omicron is much more contagious than previous strains. It is true that symptoms are much less severe for most people. However, it is still killing people and putting many in the ICU. Vaccination does help people stay out of the ICU, but it is not a silver bullet. Corona is here to stay for a few years yet. People have to get used to the idea and learn to live with it.
HBJ
@Mat - It’s not about the number of dead. How long will it take for people to stop spouting this?
The more cases there are, the more hospitalisations are needed. The more hospitalisations, the less capacity for other patients who need emergency treatments (surgeries, cancer, heart attacks etc.).
We were told the system was under strain last time when the daily positive rates were so high. I wonder what the people in charge have learned from that, and how they will be better prepared this time round? (I will predict ‘not so much’).
Seth M
@Kitchener Leslie he did, but he forgot the loophole that is the American army bases.
Reckless
Without any sarcasm, just how are these people getting tested? I went to my appointment at a hospital the other day unrelated to coronavirus and was turned away due to a slight fever and asked to go home. That's it.
HBJ
Just like seatbelts are useless when you don’t have a crash?? What utter nonsense.
Look at the stats regarding people getting the omicron variant who are double vaccinated, vs those getting omicron who are unvaccinated. There is a significant difference which proves the usefulness of the vaccines. This isn’t even debatable any more.
R. T.
You'd have to tell them that you have had fever and headache for more than 3 days, or something. Whatever is written in their instructions book.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
The problem in Japan seems to be not just the rising numbers of infections but those turned away from hospital admission when conditions worsen who have paid into a national health insurance scheme for their whole lives.
marcelito
Oh wonderful, here we go again, close the bars!
Well that's all they know to do. ( Ruling party poiticians are of course exempted )
Good thing Kishida sealed up the border. Well done."
Indeed...well maybe they could try to pin the blame on the gaijin already here next.
Having 5 straight days of cough and high-fever to get tested doesn't make sense anymore.PProvideeasy access to tests is a must.
Yep, do like Australia does, people self check via RAT test at home and if positive log the infection via a govt website. But if that was to happen here it would mean losing some ace & ability to say Japan handled the pandemic better than other countries" so.... ya know..don't hold your breath.
BrainGuyJapan
Yubaru
Of which there are VERY few in Japan anyway, so why mention them!
It's the Marine and Navy bases that are seeing a large jump in the number of infections, mainly down here in Okinawa.
geronimo2006
Anyone know how much of Tokyo"s figure is Omicron? Hopefully not too much Delta going around.
Rob
Four patients showed severe symptoms on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday.
The odds of those 4 patients being over 80 years old with 4 or more serious health problems is high. In conclusion, 100% of healthy people are not getting any more sick than you would if you caught the cold.
The rest is fear porn.
thelonius
Okay, so it's basically 10 times that.
Elvis is here
Omicron is more transmittable. Unvaccinated are more likely to end up in hospital. It would be foolish to not get vaccinated.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2022/01/13/world/who-omicron-unvaccinated/
Elvis is here
Get vaccinated.
Rob
Don't tell me what to do with my body.
Elvis is here
( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Alan Bogglesworth
“The Japanese way has beaten the virus”
Sven Asai
That alone already shows their quite outstanding ‘expertise’.
treble4punk
I want to know how many of the infected are elderly or healthcare workers who were vaccinated from Feb to May, but unable to receive boosters yet.
Jexan
I'm surprised the border restrictions, mask wearing, high vaccination rate, fever checking at the door, and paranoia didn't work to keep out Omicron......
TokyoJoe
Guy in my company got double jabbed last year. Less than 6 months since he got his second jab. He went to England at Christmas to see his relatives. Caught covid and now is stuck in the UK. Vaccinations seem to be ineffective and people are starting to see it.
Mr Kipling
Brainguy? Japan
Yes, it will reduce you chance of being infected. Not by 100% but all data shows a reduction. And yes there would seem to be fewer deaths and serious illnesses from Omicron. The problem the authorities want to avoid is a mass infection where even thought the seriously ill cases are a small percentage of cases the number is still too high for the health service to cope. Spare ICU capacity in Japan is far lower than many other developed countries.
wtfjapan
I shouldn't have taken the vaccine since obviously it's useless.
comon mod clear misinformation here , vaccines are very effective of keeping people out of hospital and death. my sister inlaw was double vaxxed felt a little down last week slight cough, her boss gave her a covid test, she came back positive. she went home so as to not spread it at work, stayed a week at her boss request she felt fine after 2 days, seems like her infection is following the science
Eastman
COVI alert equals to 0 deaths reported nationwide/as at 17.56/?
panic panic more panic pls!!!!
....!