Frozen tuna are displayed before the first auctions on the opening day of the new Toyosu fish market in Tokyo on Thursday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Tokyo's new Toyosu fish market opens; public tours to begin Saturday

TOKYO

A new fish market opened in Tokyo's Toyosu waterfront district on Thursday, replacing the aging Tsukiji market after the popular tourist attraction ended 83 years of operation last week.

The market will be open to the public for shopping and tours from Saturday, after around 900 businesses moved to the new site with around 2,600 haulage vehicles and forklifts.

Trading at the new site began after midnight, two years later than the initial schedule due to additional safety work to address contamination concerns.

At Tsukiji market, which closed last Saturday, visitors could get close to the auction sites, but at the new market, they will be behind a glass wall on a second-floor deck.

The Toyosu market on a 40-hectare site, 1.7 times larger than Tsukiji market, has an enhanced sanitary management system and enclosed facilities to regulate internal temperatures.

The opening of the new market was delayed as soil and groundwater contamination at the site, previously used by a gas production plant, raised safety concerns and additional work was undertaken to deal with the problem.

The site of Tsukiji market, on reclaimed land in the heart of the capital, will be used to pool transport vehicles for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. A stretched section of a beltway will also run through the site to improve access from central Tokyo to the bay area, where some Olympic facilities will be located.

Would have liked to have read more about just how the problems at the new site were rectified.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Ah,nothing beat seeing a fresh and new place. The old one was really run down in my opinion. Time for some new things. Hope this one will last a century and be even more famous!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I'm with Yubaru on this one. Sure it looks nice but...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

