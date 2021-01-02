Tokyo, 3 neighboring prefectures to urge central gov't to issue state of emergency over virus

Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Saturday will ask the central government to impose a state of emergency over the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter said, following a surge in cases that increased pressure on the region's medical system.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and the leaders of the Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectural governments are expected to make the joint request after meeting with Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, the sources said.

The capital logged Thursday a record 1,337 new infections, exceeding the 1,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began. The three other prefectures have also seen record numbers of daily figures recently.

