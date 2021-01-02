Tokyo, 3 neighboring prefectures to urge central gov't to issue state of emergency over virus

Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Saturday will ask the central government to impose a state of emergency over the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter said, following a surge in cases that increased pressure on the region's medical system.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and the leaders of the Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectural governments are expected to make the joint request after meeting with Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, the sources said.
The capital logged Thursday a record 1,337 new infections, exceeding the 1,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began. The three other prefectures have also seen record numbers of daily figures recently.© KYODO
cracaphat
Koike and Suga don't get on,but with hospital beds in those 4 prefectures operating from 98-148% capacity,something needs to give.But businesses are going to want to be shown the money for closing, like that 1 mil + last year.Suga is gonna hold out until he's got no choice.Companies don't care about lockdowns,because they want their staff to come to work,but go straight home after and they'll be alright!
Reckless
Time to get out!
mrtinjp
Yes, do it now..better impose all out lockdown for 2-3 weeks.
tamanegi
In less than 48 hours millions of Kanto folks are going to be back on their daily commute with many criss-crossing the above prefectures and at work again. Not sure what a state of emergency will look like this time around but if they are serious they have to do something about crowded trains and subways.