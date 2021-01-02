Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People visit a shrine in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Tokyo, 3 neighboring prefectures to urge central gov't to issue state of emergency over virus

4 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Saturday will ask the central government to impose a state of emergency over the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter said, following a surge in cases that increased pressure on the region's medical system.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and the leaders of the Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectural governments are expected to make the joint request after meeting with Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, the sources said.

The capital logged Thursday a record 1,337 new infections, exceeding the 1,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began. The three other prefectures have also seen record numbers of daily figures recently.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Koike and Suga don't get on,but with hospital beds in those 4 prefectures operating from 98-148% capacity,something needs to give.But businesses are going to want to be shown the money for closing, like that 1 mil + last year.Suga is gonna hold out until he's got no choice.Companies don't care about lockdowns,because they want their staff to come to work,but go straight home after and they'll be alright!

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Time to get out!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Yes, do it now..better impose all out lockdown for 2-3 weeks.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

In less than 48 hours millions of Kanto folks are going to be back on their daily commute with many criss-crossing the above prefectures and at work again. Not sure what a state of emergency will look like this time around but if they are serious they have to do something about crowded trains and subways.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog