Tokyo remains 3rd in Global Power City Index; London 1st

The Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies, a research body established by Mori Building, Tokyo’s leading urban developer, announced Thursday its Global Power City Index (GPCI) 2023 report on the overall strength of the world’s 48 major cities. There was no change in the rankings from 1st to 7th, and Tokyo (3rd) and Paris (4th) remained close, neither managing to grow their scores from last year.

Among other top 10 cities, Dubai rose from 11th to 8th, becoming the first Middle Eastern city in the top 10, while Shanghai dropped from 10th to 15th and Berlin fell two places to 10th. London (1st) and Singapore (5th) improved their scores by renewing strengths that had stagnated during the pandemic.

Global conditions such as international conflicts, high inflation and changing work styles had a significant impact on this year’s rankings overall as well as in six urban functions and 70 indicators. In many cities, “Number of Air Passengers” and “Number of Arrivals and Departures at Airports” under the Accessibility function remained below 2019 levels, indicating continued stagnation in the international aviation sector.

In Livability, “Price Level” and “Housing Rent“ rankings changed significantly, likely due to the cost of living. Scores generally declined in “Number of Retail Stores” and “Number of Restaurants,” especially among U.S. cities, suggesting that recent work-from-home trends as well as cost of living continued to impact city centers. In Accessibility, “Commuting Time” continued to decrease in the majority of cities since 2019 based on data collected through residential surveys in each city.

Looking at each of the six functions, starting with Economy, Tokyo lost much of its strength and dropped five places to 10th, mainly due to less competitiveness in “Variety of Workplace Options” and “Wage Levels.” In R&D, continued strength was exhibited by New York and other U.S. cities that made up half of the top 10. London showed overwhelming strength in Cultural Interaction, especially with recovered performance in “Number of Foreign Visitors,” and Dubai also expanded its presence in this function. Livability saw the most change due to rising costs of living. In Environment, European cities, especially those with populations under one million, continued to dominate the top ranks, as they did last year. Strong “Commitment to Climate Action” influenced rankings, as in the case of Geneva, which gained significant strength in this indicator. In Accessibility, Amsterdam was No. 1 for the first time due to high scores in “Commuting Time” and “Average Driving Speed,” whereas in previous years the top cities tended to score well in “Number of Air Passengers” and “Direct International Flights.”

This year’s Mori Memorial Foundation report includes a new index, “GPCI–Financial Centers,” which is positioned as a derivative of the GPCI and reflects the growing importance of measures taken by major cities to improve their status as international financial centers. This year’s report ranks the competitiveness of the GPCI’s 48 cities in this function, using 14 total indicators in four categories.

