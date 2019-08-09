Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo Olympic construction worker dies of suspected heatstroke

0 Comments
TOKYO

A worker at a Tokyo Olympics construction site died on Thursday after being found unconscious while working outside, organizers said on Friday, with media saying heatstroke was suspected as the Japanese capital swelters through a deadly heatwave.

Soaring temperatures have killed at least 57 people across Japan since late July, just a year before Tokyo hosts the 2020 Games, highlighting the possible health threat to athletes and fans that is one of the biggest challenges for Olympics planners.

A 50-year-old construction worker who'd been laying cable outside Tokyo Big Sight, which is being renovated to serve as the media centre for Tokyo 2020, was found unconscious on the ground on Thursday afternoon and taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed, Tokyo 2020 organizers said in a statement.

"The cause of death is still unknown," spokesman Masa Takaya said in an email, adding that they would provide more details once the cause of death was clear.

Police quoted by national broadcaster NHK said conditions at the site suggested heatstroke may have been the cause, but police declined to confirm the report to Reuters. Temperatures in Tokyo hit 35.5 Celsius on Thursday.

Temperatures in Tokyo have clung above 31 degrees Celsius since July 24, exactly a year before the Games are set to open, with the heat intensifying in August to average daily highs of 34.8 Celsius.

At least 57 people died across Japan from the heat between July 29 to Aug 4 and 18,347 were taken to hospital. Some 45 people have died in Tokyo alone since Aug 1, NHK said, many of them elderly living on their own.

Most of the Summer Olympics have been held during the northern hemisphere summer, but when Tokyo hosted the Games previously, in 1964, they were shifted to October to avoid the summer heat. The Mexico 1968 Olympics were also held later due to weather conditions.

Such shifts are no longer possible, though, due to international broadcasting and sports schedules, including the U.S. American football season and European soccer. Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 were held in summer despite the climate of both cities.

Olympics organizers plan to take steps to deal with the heat, including shaded rest areas, tents at security checkpoints, mist sprays and ice packs.

The start times for the men's and women's marathons, on Aug 9 and 2 respectively, have been moved to 6 a.m. as an additional precaution.

Tokyo is hosting the Olympics for the second time, with the Games running from July 24 to Aug 9.

© Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 32, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Culture

Starbucks Get Fruity With New Line of Peach-Flavored Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Body Confidence and Body Positivity in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog