Tokyo Olympic-related COVID cases now 127

Seventeen more people linked to the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, including one athlete, bringing the total since the beginning of this month to 127, Games organizers said Saturday.
The latest cases include 14 contractors and two Games officials, one of whom had been staying at the athletes' village, they said a day after the Olympics, delayed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, officially started.
The athlete is non-Japanese but had not been residing in the village, according to the organizing body of the games. The data, compiled by the committee, go back to July 1 and do not include athletes and staff who tested positive at pre-games training camps in Japan.
The organizers have vowed to stage a safe and secure Olympics and Paralympics, with quarantine rules and testing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But positive results have continued to trickle in daily, amid concern over whether COVID-19 countermeasures are being properly followed.
Some athletes marching in the opening ceremony at the National Stadium on Friday did not wear masks in violation of the Olympics "playbook," including most members of the Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delegations.
Christophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee's executive director of the games, said the organizers will be on the lookout for egregious rule breakers.
"Every time we see someone without a mask, and that happens a little bit everywhere, it's our duty, all of us, to say, 'Reminder, mask please.' And in most of the cases, people do simply forget," he said at a press conference Saturday. "If you have blatant behaviors that are absolutely unbearable, we will definitely take action."© KYODO
Pacific Saury
Will the Olympics get its own category on World of Meters?
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
127 is more than the total number of cases for 15 countries!
NOMINATION
So I guess the Olympic Village is the autonomous zone of Tokyo. Maybe those trying to get refugee status in Japan should go here instead of wasting their time with Japan officials.
EuroJP
Since the beginning of the Olympic none of Japanese was tested positive. Ah, those foreigners again.
EuroJP
Antiquesaving
So entire teams violated the rules and nothing was done.
Well so much for the IOC playbook.
Oh where is "the IOC promised".?
eric_japan
Are they using the PCR test? CDC has announced that by years end they will stop using it because of false positives and the flu coming up positive with its use. So after all the reports of numbers of cases since this started, one has to wonder what are the true numbers?
Antiquesaving
Didn't read the article, did you?
Plenty of Japanese have tested positive and that has been reported including here in the article.
No Japanese athletes have ( going to guess they all got vaccinated) but what do you want, that they infect a Japanese athlete just to please you?
kurisupisu
What a fun time is being had by all it seems…
Reckless
Not so bad and keeping in mind they are separated from the general public and will leave soon.
itsonlyrocknroll
Egregious, now there's an term.
Be afraid Officer IOC dibble is on the lookout for , heinous monstrous rule breakers.
No fun allowed, you run quickly, you throw whatever, you jump over things, you splash about in the pool,
But you never show any emotion, if you win, no hugging allowed.
There is something deranged being played out, the friendly games, are you kidding?
snowymountainhell
Here you go @Antiquesavings 3:36p:
Their approved v.2 Guidebook released to the J Press when the Games were announced as ‘still happening’:https://gtimg.tokyo2020.org/image/upload/production/flg5huvr6y2xqmbbsyae.pdf -
Enjoy the ‘fantasy tale’ we ALL were sold & Quote away!
Kobe White Bar Owner
1 day in and 127 cases 6 weeks to go. I’m not a gambling man but I’d put my money on that number rising as the Olympia variant is bread in the test tube called the Olympic city.
expat
Holding the Olympics is putting lives at risk:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jul/23/tokyo-olympics-japan-covid-vaccination-japanese-games
klausdorth
127 and counting!
Again no light at the end of the tunnel to see!
itsonlyrocknroll
Think about this.......
Beyond the Games..........
https://olympics.com/ioc/beyond-the-games
The Tokyo 2020 Game are an abomination, the IOC insistence, threats, intimidation, demands to fulfil there revenue stream.
Listen to the the dinosaur John Coates.
Australian Olympic boss in awkward 'mansplaining' row - BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yc15f1YaB0k
I would have without a doubt emptied my refreshment bottle over his head.
gogogo
"Zero risk"... More like "zero truth"
zichi
The TV interviewed a number of people outside the stadium last night. I was a little shocked by some of the answers. Like, they felt save from Covid if the government kept the foreigners separated from the Japanese public while they were sitting in a very large crowd of people. naive at best.
as_the_crow_flies
'But, but, but ... didn't you just tell us "If you have blatant behaviors that are absolutely unbearable, we will definitely take action." Aren't a billion people projected to watch the opening ceremony? Isn't that a bit blatant, mmh?'
'Ah, but ... (long silence) ... That audience is overwhelmingly outside of Japan.'
' Mmmkaay, Riiiight, got it...'
Zeram1
AntiquesavingToday 03:26 pm JST
They already got their payola from host nation entities, so anything they say now is just bs to cover their arses.
snowymountainhell
“Tune in tomorrow, Folks!” to see if this, ‘Japan’s preferred source of news & entertainment’, makes such a ‘regular’, afternoon column like the “Tokyo reports ‘oooo’ cases today”.
It seems way more informative and than the concise bit of stats in the other afternoon column. Nice work, staff!
Antiquesaving
Just spent hours looking this up and keep coming back to 2 words in the CDC Linked page "real time" do not confuse RT-PCR as if the RT stands for Real time it doesn't.
The CDC is referring to "Real-Time RT-PCR" and as far as I can figure out that is a test done mostly at airports similar to antigen tests that return a result in 15 minutes.
This does not seem to referring to the full lab RT-PCR only the"real time" also called rapid PCR in some places.
I figure virusrex may be better able to explain it.
snowymountainhell
Congrats! 30+ years ‘happily married’ *@zichi 4:03p.*** *Curious as to what she thinks and says when she hears her fellow citizen’s make such comments or, is it best just to ‘leave’ those topics *alone?
… “naive(?) at best.”
Antiquesaving
@snowymountainhell
The security around the stadium was extreme.
As far as I could find and from whaty daugther and wife could find.
Getting near the stadium was restricted to those pre approved.
How that was done I don't know but it means those there were screened as to not be anyone that could remotely cause trouble.
Meaning supporters of the event.
snowymountainhell
ONLY “supporters of the event” @Antiquesavings 4:21p:
itsonlyrocknroll
This whole Tokyo Games is becoming more bitter and twisted by the day.
Watch towers, and threats of expulsions.
Eat alone, there is no friendship, no companionship, no camaraderie, little means to share the meaning to strive to win or gain superiority, then share the experience.
Japan was brow beaten and bullied in to submitting to the IOC will.
That is a fact. No hiding from that.
BlackFlagCitizen
Or you could put your feet down and disqualify anyone who doesn't comply. Like anyone is going to abide by rules that have no consequences
Sven Asai
That’s a very good demand or proposal. Regarding the current exponential growth of infection numbers, it would be a helpful information in the future, to distinguish how many of the thousands of cases then were caused explicitly by the games and how many by the normal ‘development’, as if the games wouldn’t have been held. Then it is even possible to assign that certain number to what the IOC and stubborn government are responsible for and what percentage of future cases and death tolls they are not.
Antiquesaving
well that is simple. Did anyone see a single anti Olympics sign, protester, etc ..
How was it possible that the same day hundreds protesting outside the offices of the Olympic committee but not one went to the stadium where all the international press were!?
Had anyone tried this police would have scooped them up faster than you can say "no Olympics".