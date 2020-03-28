Tokyo begins quiet weekend, but some go about as usual

Tokyo and surrounding areas were quieter than usual on Saturday after the metropolitan government called on residents to refrain from going outside over the weekend for nonessential reasons in a bid to fight a recent surge in the number of coronavirus infections in the Japanese capital.

Many department stores, movie theaters and amusement parks were closed in the metropolitan area and access to popular cherry blossom-viewing spots in major parks, including Ueno, Yoyogi and Inokashira, has been restricted.

Warning that Tokyo is on the brink of an explosion in virus infections, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike requested Wednesday that the city's nearly 14 million residents stay home this weekend and work at home as much as possible on weekdays.

People cross a street in Ginza, Tokyo, on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

On Saturday, streets in normally busy Tokyo areas such as the Ginza shopping district were sparsely populated. But supermarkets were crowded with people buying food and there were queues before the doors opened after the governor's request and suggestion of the possibility of a citywide lockdown if the situation worsens led to empty shelves over the past few days.

On Friday, 40 more coronavirus infections were confirmed in Tokyo for the third day in a row, bringing the total number of cases to 290, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.

Requests to stay home or not to travel to Tokyo have been issued in areas nearby the capital, including Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba prefectures, as well as in other parts of Japan, as the number of cases has increased steadily since the virus first broke out in China late last year.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that in a neighborhood close to the prime minister's private residence, the scene was typical of a Saturday morning. Some people were jogging and walking their dogs. A few stopped to pray at a local shrine. Auto traffic was brisk on local roads.

"I'm a little worried, but I have an appointment today, which is why I'm outside," said a 41-year old man who declined to be named. "It's not something that I can't cancel, but I do have to meet someone. I will be riding the train later."

In Setagaya Ward, a popular residential area, many restaurants and shops were shut, although those that were open were doing brisk business, including an Italian restaurant that was filled with some young families and older couples.

Nearby, laborers worked on a construction site as if it were a normal day.

© KYODO/ Thomson Reuters 2020