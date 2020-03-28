Tokyo begins quiet weekend, but some go about as usual

Tokyo and surrounding areas were quieter than usual on Saturday after the metropolitan government called on residents to refrain from going outside over the weekend for nonessential reasons in a bid to fight a recent surge in the number of coronavirus infections in the Japanese capital.
Many department stores, movie theaters and amusement parks were closed in the metropolitan area and access to popular cherry blossom-viewing spots in major parks, including Ueno, Yoyogi and Inokashira, has been restricted.
Warning that Tokyo is on the brink of an explosion in virus infections, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike requested Wednesday that the city's nearly 14 million residents stay home this weekend and work at home as much as possible on weekdays.
On Saturday, streets in normally busy Tokyo areas such as the Ginza shopping district were sparsely populated. But supermarkets were crowded with people buying food and there were queues before the doors opened after the governor's request and suggestion of the possibility of a citywide lockdown if the situation worsens led to empty shelves over the past few days.
On Friday, 40 more coronavirus infections were confirmed in Tokyo for the third day in a row, bringing the total number of cases to 290, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.
Requests to stay home or not to travel to Tokyo have been issued in areas nearby the capital, including Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba prefectures, as well as in other parts of Japan, as the number of cases has increased steadily since the virus first broke out in China late last year.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that in a neighborhood close to the prime minister's private residence, the scene was typical of a Saturday morning. Some people were jogging and walking their dogs. A few stopped to pray at a local shrine. Auto traffic was brisk on local roads.
"I'm a little worried, but I have an appointment today, which is why I'm outside," said a 41-year old man who declined to be named. "It's not something that I can't cancel, but I do have to meet someone. I will be riding the train later."
In Setagaya Ward, a popular residential area, many restaurants and shops were shut, although those that were open were doing brisk business, including an Italian restaurant that was filled with some young families and older couples.
Nearby, laborers worked on a construction site as if it were a normal day.© KYODO/ Thomson Reuters 2020
22 Comments
Hippari
Tick tock.
Come on Japan. Get it together.
Tom
While queuing did they keep 2 meters apart?
kurisupisu
No panic this weekend then...
savethegaijin
Insanely, the school next to my house seemed to have some sort of PTA meeting today. A few dozen parents came out after noon carrying bags of (presumably) paperwork, afterwords huddling together in small groups on the street talking as if everything was normal.
My husband and I just watched as they eventually dispersed across the street just in a stunned silence. People really just do not care if they're going to spread the virus or not. Abe will probably have to pull some sort of martial law scenario just to get people not to have useless meetings.
Hope everyone has sturdy life insurance. Oy.
Paul14
rimno
You don't go and panic about a disease, if you don't know that it is here.
That's what the ministry have been trying to do.
Not containing the virus, but making sure nobody knows it's here.
Simply do the calculation based on figures given to us by the ministry.
Number easily adds up to tens of thousands.
If we blindly believe the death ratio given to us by the ministry, the death comes only in few a day.
Even with tens of thousands of infected.
Probably below 10 per day.
Let's say the number of infected was 50,000, with only 20% having the symptom, and with 2.5% death ratio.
That's just 250 deaths in 3 months, starting Jan 2020 to Mar 2020, meaning death per day would be around 3.
kurisupisu
If there were scenes in Japan reminiscent of Spain or Italy then there would be empty streets but there just aren’t the number of deaths occurring.
If the morgues in Japan begin to overflow then people will wise up and stay home..
Do the hustle
Avoid crowds and stay home are the ‘suggestions’ from the J-Gov. Guess what!? It’s not working and people are ignoring the ‘suggestions’. Lockdown Tokyo! Make it illegal to have social gatherings. Close all bars, restaurants, cafes and non-essential services. And, put all incoming international travelers (foreign or native) into 14 days quarantine (not self-isolation). This is what Australia has done and it has reduced the spread of the virus with fewer new cases reported each day. If Japan does not take drastic and immediate action there will be a massive outbreak.
Soohwan Trass
Quiet in Tokyo would still be crowded in most parts of the world...
Tom
I had a doctor's appointment and no, it could not wait and NO, I could not do it over skype. I have eye meds and eye issues that can only be done one on one with the doctor. Am I selfish?
Ashley Shiba
I live in Tokyo, and from my home can see the train station and saw this morning a train full of people. CrazY.
A student of mine a doctor, last week told me that he referred 2 patients of his for testing a younger and older person (do not know female or male), however, the older person was denied the younger person they took in die for the testing. Both patients he said had pneumonia type symptoms and was surprised when they took only one of his requests and not both. I asked this same student did he know the stats in my area and or Tokyo and he said he did not as they were not giving them out to the medical community.
Prior to the cherry blossoms blooming, I have to say from the start when this virus first appeared people here took things quite seriously the streets were nearly empty, people were keeping their distance and wearing masks and washing their hands more than normal.
But after the cherry blossoms bloomed it just seems that peoples' brains exploded and no one seem to care anymore which really has and keeps me in total shock. My worry that I did not have so much before the cherry blossoms went out the door, and now, my worry has double folded because people just are not taking care at all.
goldeneagle
Some people are just selfish.
Silvafan
Blue collars will have to go to work. Part-timers will very little income usually have to go to work. People who work for the government or general welfare of the people will go to work. People who work in the media will go out.
People with very little to fear because of mental issues will go out. People who are abused at home or relationship problems at home will be gone.
People who are already lonely being at home will go out. People who are just curious about the scene will go out.
Reckless
This would be a good time to call out the robot workers to keep things running.
Fuzzy
@Tom
No. Why is this so hard for people to understand. Avoid non essential social contact.
carpslidy
I am like many people,
Yes, I would prefer to stay home and follow the governments request but I would also like to pay my rent, my supplies and pay my employees so I have no choice.
And no, I cant wait until May for the government to get around to giving me a fraction of what it will cost to close.
ClippetyClop
Since you were doing something that benefitted only yourself then technically yes, you were being selfish.
jojobird
This is a farce.
Are we going to see an article Monday afternoon about all of the people going to work?! On the trains? Smooshed into small offices with their co-workers!?
Hopefully Japan Today can provide this content for the world to see.
DaDude
California is under lockdown but taking a walk is no problem. There is no problem with getting some fresh air as long as you distance yourself from others.
smithinjapan
"I'm a little worried, but I have an appointment today, which is why I'm outside," said a 41-year old man who declined to be named. "It's not something that I can't cancel, but I do have to meet someone. I will be riding the train later."
Yup... can't cancel the cherry blossom viewing! Only good for this week!
If the man's appointment were so serious that he absolutely could not cancel it, he would have said what it was.
Pukey2
Why do people need to go to restaurants when there is an emergency? Just quickly do your groceries or order take-out. Yeah, I had an appointment today too, scheduled two months ago, and which would have involved my taking the train and crossing right through Tokyo, but even I thought it was best to cancel.
Everybody needs to do their bit. Absolutely selfish. Typical can't-happen-to-me or don't-care attitude. Japan is still being offered a chance to avoid a European, US or mainland China scenario. Take it now! Better safe than sorry.
Praying won't help, I can tell you that!
spinningplates
DaDude above is right, in fact it's important to keep you vitimin D levels up (time outside, or supplements).
But yes, don't go for a jog with 7 of your mates. LOL.
Ken Holcomb
In the next 2 weeks when the crap really hits the fan there in Tokyo, my hope is they close off the city completely. No trains, planes, cars or buses in or out.
I'll be ok down here in my little rural village with my pre-stocked storage building inside my little single house compound. Got 80 liters of diesel for my generator, my water comes from a well my own property. The hill behind my place has several cherry trees to view from my back windows.
I'll stay here, you stay there. We'll all be just fine. Oh, and if you do decide to show up here, my Doberman will let me know. Just sayin'