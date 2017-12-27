Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo-bound flight returns to LA with unauthorized passenger

7 Comments
LOS ANGELES

A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board.

KABC-TV reported that All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but it never arrived at Tokyo's Narita International Airport.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane, tweeted that the flight made a U-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.

Teigen said passengers were told that someone had managed to board the ANA flight with a United Airlines ticket.

The plane landed at LAX around 7:30 p.m. after eight hours in the air.

Teigen said police interviewed passengers who were sitting near the person.

Airport police told KABC-TV that there was a "mix-up" that's been resolved, and the flight has been rescheduled to depart Wednesday.

Does anyone have any further on this story? Doesn't seem to make sense. Four hours into a flight you would think they would complete the journey and sort out the mixup in Japan. I am thinking there is more to it than that.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Just checked and UA and ANA have some coshared flights.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

techall if this passenger did not have a passport then the flight is forced to return back to the originating airport, if they mixed up the boarding passes then someone more than likely also failed to verify that the passenger had a passport.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They could have waited til the plane is landed in Tokyo and flag the person and put him/her back to the next flight to LA rather than inconvenience the whole plane (I mean that could work). Just saying.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Reminds me of that time someone bound for Oakland, CA mistakenly was allowed to board a flight for Aukland, NZ. Everyone was embarrassed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Alex, you don't need a passport to fly to Japan but you need one to enter the country. They could have stopped the passenger at immigration and sent them back on another flight, happens all the time.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Reminds me of that time someone bound for Oakland, CA mistakenly was allowed to board a flight for Aukland, NZ. Everyone was embarrassed.

That's an upgrade!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

