national

Tokyo cancels Sumida River fireworks festival for 3rd straight year

1 Comment
TOKYO

The annual Sumida River fireworks festival in Tokyo, one of the biggest summer events in the country, has been canceled for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus.

The fireworks display is normally held on the final Saturday of July. In the past, it has attracted crowds of up to one million gathering along the banks of the Sumida River as more than 22,000 fireworks are let off.

Sumida Ward and Tokyo metropolitan government officials said the continuing high rate of coronavirus infections in the city make it difficult to hold the festival, as social distancing would be impossible.

1 Comment
This is just nonsense now.....It isnt like there are 1 million people crammed into one small area. This is just an absurd decision!!!!

