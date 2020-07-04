Tokyo confirms 131 new coronavirus infections on Saturday

Tokyo confirmed 131 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, a third consecutive day with more than 100 new cases, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of the virus in the capital's night spots.
Tokyo on Friday reported 124 new cases, up from 107 the day before, partly due to increased testing among night life workers in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro districts.
Japan's infection rates remain far below many other countries but the rising number of cases and the possibility of renewed restrictions have put authorities and businesses on edge.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
0 Comments
Login to comment
GW
Still climbing......wonder where we will end up
drlucifer
Yeah, heard than more than a hundred times and anybody with a functioning brain knows why,... Lack of Testing.
Cricky
Partly due to testing? So testing is to blame? Has absolutely nothing to do with social distancing, or people not wearing their Abe mask. I was under the impression Japan was under control due to its uniqueness.
Vinke
This sentence distorts the reality to an extent - the virus is being spread everywhere, but as they're currently targeting the nightlife districts and testing there, it gives people the image that these districts are where the culprit is. When in reality you can get the virus also from e.g. your morning commute on the packed subway (NB, staff members have been confirmed as being positive) or from the office.
Again, unjustified shaming an blaming, when the cautions should be taken everywhere.