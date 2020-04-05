Tokyo confirms 143 new coronavirus infections Sunday

Tokyo confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, marking the highest rate of increase on record, metropolitan government officials said.

This brought the total number of pneumonia-causing virus infections confirmed in the Japanese capital to 1,034, a development that could step up calls for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency.

Sunday's tally follows 118 cases reported in Tokyo on Saturday, the first time the daily increase had topped 100.

The metropolitan government said it has secured about 900 beds so far, with 817 patients hospitalized in Tokyo as of Saturday evening.

Speaking on an NHK program, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said she expects the metropolitan government to make 100 more beds available on Monday.

But concerns have been mounting over whether authorities could actually keep up the pace of the procurement of beds given the sharp increase in the number of infections.

For the second straight weekend, many people in Japan refrained from going out after local authorities asked residents to stay at home except for essential reasons, such as shopping for daily necessities and going to hospitals.

The number of temporarily closed stores and restaurants apparently increased from last weekend.

Besides Tokyo, where a surge in new cases has made the capital the worst-hit area in the country, stay-at-home requests have also been issued by prefectures including Osaka, Fukui, Fukuoka, Miyagi and Ibaraki.

Officials have said the numbers of young patients and those with no clear infection routes are increasing.

The officials are urging people to avoid going out at night as a series of cluster infections have been confirmed in the entertainment and amusement districts.

They are also urging the public to avoid closed, crowded places and close-contact settings where there is a greater risk of infection.

© KYODO