Tokyo confirms 143 new coronavirus infections Sunday

Tokyo confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, marking the highest rate of increase on record, metropolitan government officials said.
This brought the total number of pneumonia-causing virus infections confirmed in the Japanese capital to 1,034, a development that could step up calls for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency.
Sunday's tally follows 118 cases reported in Tokyo on Saturday, the first time the daily increase had topped 100.
The metropolitan government said it has secured about 900 beds so far, with 817 patients hospitalized in Tokyo as of Saturday evening.
Speaking on an NHK program, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said she expects the metropolitan government to make 100 more beds available on Monday.
But concerns have been mounting over whether authorities could actually keep up the pace of the procurement of beds given the sharp increase in the number of infections.
For the second straight weekend, many people in Japan refrained from going out after local authorities asked residents to stay at home except for essential reasons, such as shopping for daily necessities and going to hospitals.
The number of temporarily closed stores and restaurants apparently increased from last weekend.
Besides Tokyo, where a surge in new cases has made the capital the worst-hit area in the country, stay-at-home requests have also been issued by prefectures including Osaka, Fukui, Fukuoka, Miyagi and Ibaraki.
Officials have said the numbers of young patients and those with no clear infection routes are increasing.
The officials are urging people to avoid going out at night as a series of cluster infections have been confirmed in the entertainment and amusement districts.
They are also urging the public to avoid closed, crowded places and close-contact settings where there is a greater risk of infection.© KYODO
dbsaiya
No worries, we've got Abe's masks to protect us! He's squandering all the time that the other countries have bought Japan.
Kitchener Leslie
Maybe when it his 1,000 per day the dinosaurs running this country might actually do something?
Closing shops on weekends only is just delaying things when they are up and running again on Monday.
therougou
That would mean it is the highest increase, not "rate" of increase.
rainyday
I hope the explosion of cases can just hold off til the end of the month so we’ll all have our two masks per house to protect us.
Reckless
Sounds like a fixed game plan to slowly massage the numbers up. I hope they stay low.
Jonathan Prin
I find it amazing that the rise is nearly linear ... Against all known statistics.
Also note a change in the value of the slope on the 25th March, I really wonder why ? (I am sure you know on your side)
Check yourself on official figures on wikipedia : https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_coronavirus_pandemic_in_Japan
History will tell truth and 2021 Olympic games will remember.
Tamarama
Moving quickly and being decisive are two of the most important elements to managing this, yet they are not generally notable character traits of either the Japanese Government, or the people themselves, so it could get much worse before they are forced to act, which may well be too late.
Tom
This is good. Reality. Ride on trains folks. Nothing to fear except fear itself.
itsonlyrocknroll
There has to be smartly, a legion of volunteers to guide the world’s most densely populated Cities, Tokyo, Osaka, Kobe, Nagoya etc
To assist, and if necessary, politely but firmly, guide the populous to safety.
There is one overriding aspect of cultural Japan, this pandemic cannot infect, the solidarity of community, and is the means this nation needs to grasp, to overcome the struggle ahead.
Burning Bush
If the virus was "parabolic", we'd be seeing a lot more than 130 infections after 3 months.
Not to be grim, but where are the mass fatalities, still less than 100 after 3 full months.
We are way way below flu numbers, both in terms of infections and fatalities, and a typical flu season is 3 months.
Statistically, in Japan, you're more likely to die from influenza than coronavirus. That is a mathematical fact.
Moderator
Readers, there will be no further comparisons with the flu, thank you. It is irrelevant.
Graham DeShazo
This is what a failure of leadership looks like.
gakinotsukai
exponential everywhere but not here ...
Ah_so
So far.
Do we need to keep on having this same conversation over and over again?
Look at the numbers in Spain, Italy and the USA. Infected went from near zero to thousands in a month.
64000 have died from this virus. Japan has luckily managed to avoid this, but it won't if it lets its guard down.
The route you suggest imply will cost lives. Is that what you want?
SJ
@Burning Bush
The fact says it is not true.
https://headlines.yahoo.co.jp/hl?a=20200403-00000008-nkgendai-life (Japanese)
And in Corriere della Sera, one of Italy’s leading newspapers, the mayor of the northern Italian town of Nembro reported that even though 31 people are recorded as having died of covid-19 from January to March, 158 people are listed as dead in the town — 123 more than the average. “The difference is enormous and cannot be a simple statistical deviation,” wrote Claudio Cancelli, suggesting that the actual death toll was four times higher.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/03/27/those-covid-19-death-toll-figures-are-incomplete/
https://www.corriere.it/politica/20_marzo_26/the-real-death-toll-for-covid-19-is-at-least-4-times-the-official-numbers-b5af0edc-6eeb-11ea-925b-a0c3cdbe1130.shtml (Italian)
since1981
Seems like these articles are copy and paste everyday now. What is Abe waiting for, a full blown situation? Oh wait, today is Sunday. His day off.
Do the hustle
So, are they ready to start taking action to prevent the spread of this virus? Debating over a state of emergency is just rubbish! Close all public netting places and venues. Close all shopping districts. Limit the amount of people on trains. And, start shelling out some real cash to support the people!
Michel Reiziger
Actually (as in many other nations) the real numbers are at least a factor 10 higher.
SJ
Anyway, don't worry so much. Tomorrow, Abe san will declare 2 additional masks for each household.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Cooking the books me be thinking! Don’t worry people we will have our material masks to wear soon, go back to sleep the government is in full control. Remember Japan is so unique even the virus knows it.
carpslidy
130 probably more by the days end isn't good whatever your opinion of the severity.
The trouble is there is little reporting of the severity of these cases.
The goal is clearly to control the spread and not to overrun hospitals thus an increase of mild symptom patients is less an issue than a smaller spike in serious cases .
Kazutaka Tsuji
What is the situation now on the weekdays? Still full of commuters in the train? Japanese company does not prepare for this situation, they can not switch to work remotely eh?
I hope Japanese submissiveness does not spread the virus broadly
Fanny Greene
Abe is going for 1000 a day. Then he'll send 1 more mask.