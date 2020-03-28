Tokyo confirms 63 new coronavirus cases, a record daily increase

By Stanley White and David Dolan

Tokyo has confirmed 63 new coronavirus infections, a record daily increase, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday as the governor of Japan's capital urged citizens to stay indoors. Half of them were related to a hospital in Taito Ward, the metropolitan government said.

Governor Yuriko Koike's plea followed a surge in coronavirus infections this week that she said put Tokyo on the brink of an emergency. She has asked the tens of millions of people in the city and surrounding regions to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings until April 12, and particularly this weekend.

Infections in Japan have climbed to more than 1,400, with 57 deaths. Hit early by the coronavirus in its initial spread from China, Japan had seen a more gradual rise than the recent surge in much of Europe and the United States.

This week, however, saw an acceleration that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called "a national crisis". People in the Osaka area in western Japan have also been asked to stay at home.

Infections on Friday rose by a daily record 102, according to public broadcaster NHK. Cases in Tokyo now total more than 300, according to data from NHK.

Health officials in the Tokyo metropolitan government did not answer telephone calls from Reuters seeking confirmation of the latest numbers.

While the current level of infection appears low for a city of nearly 14 million, with many millions more living in surrounding suburbs, experts warn there is a high risk that the number of cases could spiral as authorities have been unable to track all the contacts of more than half of the latest cases.

The government has deployed the Self-Defense Forces to greater Tokyo's Narita and Haneda airports to assist in virus screenings and the transport of people placed in quarantine, NHK said.

The voluntary calls by Koike and other Japanese leaders for people to stay at home compares with the more rigorous lockdowns in major cities in Italy, Britain, France, Spain, and the United States - the new global epicenter of the virus.

Globally, infections have topped half a million with more than 20,000 deaths, with the contagion affecting more than 100 countries.

Abe, who has not declared a national state of emergency, is expected to order economic steps including 14 trillion yen or more in spending, government officials and lawmakers say, joining policymakers globally trying to blunt a downturn.

