Tokyo confirms 63 new coronavirus cases, a record daily increase

Tokyo has confirmed 63 new coronavirus infections, a record daily increase, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday as the governor of Japan's capital urged citizens to stay indoors. Half of them were related to a hospital in Taito Ward, the metropolitan government said.
Governor Yuriko Koike's plea followed a surge in coronavirus infections this week that she said put Tokyo on the brink of an emergency. She has asked the tens of millions of people in the city and surrounding regions to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings until April 12, and particularly this weekend.
Infections in Japan have climbed to more than 1,400, with 57 deaths. Hit early by the coronavirus in its initial spread from China, Japan had seen a more gradual rise than the recent surge in much of Europe and the United States.
This week, however, saw an acceleration that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called "a national crisis". People in the Osaka area in western Japan have also been asked to stay at home.
Infections on Friday rose by a daily record 102, according to public broadcaster NHK. Cases in Tokyo now total more than 300, according to data from NHK.
Health officials in the Tokyo metropolitan government did not answer telephone calls from Reuters seeking confirmation of the latest numbers.
While the current level of infection appears low for a city of nearly 14 million, with many millions more living in surrounding suburbs, experts warn there is a high risk that the number of cases could spiral as authorities have been unable to track all the contacts of more than half of the latest cases.
The government has deployed the Self-Defense Forces to greater Tokyo's Narita and Haneda airports to assist in virus screenings and the transport of people placed in quarantine, NHK said.
The voluntary calls by Koike and other Japanese leaders for people to stay at home compares with the more rigorous lockdowns in major cities in Italy, Britain, France, Spain, and the United States - the new global epicenter of the virus.
Globally, infections have topped half a million with more than 20,000 deaths, with the contagion affecting more than 100 countries.
Abe, who has not declared a national state of emergency, is expected to order economic steps including 14 trillion yen or more in spending, government officials and lawmakers say, joining policymakers globally trying to blunt a downturn.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Satedaya
Close the city!! Actually I'm not scared of corona just don't want to go to work do nothing!
rimno
Here it comes.
kurisupisu
Koike should check out her hometown of Ashiya, there are plenty of people drinking and eating there and not wearing masks...
zatoizugoodo
Close Japan!
smartacus
Quite frankly, I don't think a lockdown will make any difference. I don't believe a lockdown has worked in New York, Paris or any other city, except Wuhan, where the Chinese government employed draconian measures. I think we have to learn to co-exist with the virus, modifying our behavior accordingly and maintaining good hygiene. Everything I have read says that the virus only results in mild symptoms for 80% of people. We can live with that. If we feel unwell, we stay home. I've done it before with the flu and I'll do it again. It is the vulnerable -- the elderly and those with existing medical conditions that need the most vigilance and care.
But bringing the economy to a halt through a lockdown is having catastrophic results in other countries and I really hope we don't have to go through that here. Maybe they should stop reporting the daily number of infections. It just causes panic. It is the number of deaths that is most crucial.
Do the hustle
Is anybody surprised by this? The parks were full of thousands of hanami watchers last weekend, the supermarkets have been packed with panic shoppers with zero acknowledgement of any self distancing and the trains a are just as packed as they always are. Move over Italy and the US. Here comes Japan to share your thunder.
Japan has been sitting on this for months and have taken very few precautions because they were to busy praying for the Olympics to go ahead. Now, the rate of infections is going crazy because people have not distanced themselves.
quercetum
This is already old. It’s 60 cases now as if 16:40. They have this all planned out. 75 today 62 tomorrow. 85 the next day then they’ll give us a breather, 78, then 90. Japanese government’s bedside manners.
garypen
If the idiots who get infected through their own stupidity and selfishness were the only people who got sick and died, it wouldn't matter so much. But, unfortunately, it's not limited to simple karma. Those people infect others, and keep the virus strong and plentiful, with so many hosts in which to reproduce. Those selfish, lazy morons are responsible for making this thing drag out and last much longer than it needs to.
Burning Bush
At this rate, all of Tokyo will be infected by the year 3390.
Moskollo
Abe seriously dropped the ball when he had a chance to stop the rate of infection and stop all travel to japan when he closed the schools. He’s done nothing to prevent this disaster other than ruin the graduation of a whole generation of students-for nothing.
Close the borders, test anyone with a temperature over 36.9 and keep those infected away from other people until they get through it. Japan needs to come together behind a coherent plan instead of hoping for the best. If abe had ever travelled on the Yamanote line at rush hour he would know there was no way it wasn’t going to spread..
resign abe.
fogetti
And that's one city only. I wouldn't be surprised to see the number of cases rising in other cities too.
Ah_so
Once an infection takes hold, infections spread at 25-20% per day.
Look at the USA - fewer than 100 to 100,000 in a month.
Your mathematics needs some work.
buffalo
Does anyone know if you can request a test in Tokyo or do you have to wait until you show signs?
finally rich
"virus" this "infection" that, to the point it made me literally sick, just some runny nose though. Even my motorcycle is in the garage for weeks, moving around Tokyo exclusively by car these days, no wonder the traffic got worse these days even with relatively less people going to work/school.
fogetti
@smartacus
If people don't stay at home the infections will accelerate. The problem is not that 80% survives with mild symptoms. The problem is that 20% of 120 million people are still 24,000,000. So tell me how will you treat that many people with not so mild symptoms??? (Of course the real numbers will be much much lower, I am ware of that, but a magnitude smaller number of people will still flood the healthcare system) I wouldn't be happy to hear about my relatives dying in intensive care in horror alone, connected to a ventilator.
Fuzzy
You gotta wait until your dead.And even then it's not guaranteed.
Ah_so
The measured take time to work - there is a lag. Deaths will be the final thing to stabilise and then fall.
We know. It's the 80% I'm worried about. Also, if the 20% are hospitalised, other patients are unable to get beds for non-Covid diseases.
klausdorth
60 Saturday, plus 120 Sunday, plus 240 Monday? That's how it's spreading. Should have thought about all this earlier.
Vinke
@smartacus
You should update your knowledge. This virus is causing severe physical distress also for the young and healthy, and it is also killing young people. Do you really want to gamble with this?
SJ
The article needs to specify the denominator, the number of tested people. Taking the number of the previous day (87), 60 new cases means the ratio of confirmed to tested cases is 69%. From February 23 to March 23, the total number of confirmed cases was 154. The number of tested people was 2013. https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
This means that ca. 7.7% of the sample was tested positive yesterday. This simple comparison shows that the ratio of confirmed cases to tests in Tokyo was increased by a factor of 9.
The ratio of 69% yesterday is extremely high compared with S. Korea where it was highest at 6.2% on February 29, but dropped thereafter to ca. 1% recently, even considering the extremely low number of tests in Japan.
since1981
I believe the rule is; if you can no longer walk or breath on your own, you have to call for an ambulance and have the ambulance pick you up. Then you will lay in wait for several hours in the ambulance until they find a hospital that will take you and/or one that has an empty bed. Then when you finally get to a hospital, several hours later, they will tell you that you have too many symptoms and have to be transfer to a different hospital several hours away. So insure you have your Will completed.
Moderator
Readers, please refrain from posting fear-mongering comments like this. Click on the coronavirus link at the top of each page for guidance on what to do if you think you may have the virus.
SJ
@klausdorth
It is impossible unless the capacity of testing is increased substantially. The current capacity of Tokyo can not test more than 100 persons, which means the theoretical maximum number of cases is ca. 100. I guess it is a kind of logistic curve with an asymptote at 100.
Ah_so
We are learning to co-exist with it. We are not going to eradicate this disease just by a lockdown - either a vaccine or herd immunity through the disease spreading is necessary.
But let me ask you - how many deaths are a worthwhile sacrifice? Please put a number on it.
Also, how many secondary deaths are a worthwhile sacrifice (by which I mean people with other illnesses who cannot access hospitals or medicine because the medical system is full of coronavirus patients)? People are dying because of this.
Of course in everything we have to make a judgement between safety and convenience, even crossing the road. So what's your maximum number of lives that can be sacrificed in order to keep the economy going?
Bjorn Tomention
All Govts have dropped the ball on this, China should have been shut down, no one out once it was discovered in january. Sorry if you think its not PC but better to isolate the source than to make the rest of the world go through a catastrophe.
If china was locked down when it was first discovered the rest of the world would not have had an issue now.
Most countries politicians let the tourists continue to wander amongst us for weeks knowing full well the virus was spreading. Either they knew or they didnt know, and if they didnt know that then they are too stupid to be in the positions they are in governing us !
I say they all knew full well what they were doing !
quercetum
Canada and Australia are countries that go about minding their own business and quietly doing what they have to do to take care of their own people.
Japan is not a straight talker. Got so many things up her sleeves. How many loops do you have to jump through to get a test that in other countries only take hours to get the results?
Bugle Boy of Company B
Somebody slipped class when they covered the exponential equations.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Those are rookie numbers! You gotta push those up!
Riki Agnew Te Paa
People are stupid...and people in Japan are no different. Despite the ample opportunity they've had to observe what happened on other countries and learn from their mistakes, Japan has chosen instead to emulate the same arrogant denial that dropped everyone else in the proverbial crapper. Now our turn is rapidly approaching and hoards of idiots with zero ability to see beyond their immediate desires to self indulge are pretty much guaranteeing the system will be overloaded by a tsunami of the dumb and sick. Even Abe's wife can be counted among the brainless throng that flouted appeals to stem the transmission; appeals to exercise basic common sense...Sadly that turned out to be an impossible thing to ask...Commons sense and acting on it is just too hard...The thought of personally denying oneself of a day out drinking and looking at cherry blossoms is far too much a sacrifice for them to make, so now with this mentality of me me me...rampant throughout the archipelago, we can look forward the Japan's contribution to the daily MSM horror show as it takes its place on the podium of fail alongside all the other hedonistic states....Yay!
drlucifer
It is obvious that it will go crazy if PCR testing is ramped up. But I don't see the number of testing increasing as there is no intention of finding as many infected persons as possible.
With the daily number of test performed it will be difficult for triple digit infection per day.
Ah_so
Exactly.
There is a process of educating people and particularly to think through the implications.
A lot of people can't see beyond the numbers today. This inhibits their ability to assess things properly.
Wallace Fred
Speak for yourself. Look up Korea's example while you're at it.
Vince Black
Soooooo many fear mongering foreigners on JT. Amazing. I think a lot of you need a hobby, apart from believing everything in the media that is.
Ashley Shiba
I hope Japan will go into lockdown for 2 weeks have everyone stay home and try and get this virus in check. Had the people kept up what they were doing prior to the cherry blossom season staying in and not going out, however, ohhhh no, cherry blossoms out and so we cannot stay home. My British friend and her Japanese husband would not even stay home (her words) we are going to Ueno and be in apart of the park where there are few people. Crazy.
kurisupisu
Correct me if I am wrong but this viral outbreak has been described as a ....pandemic?
That is a fact...
Reckless
This is concerning. I want to avoid the "system" as much as possible. Look how bad it is when the police get hold of you and imagine how bad when the military owns you.
techall
Well, now that the Olympics have officially been postponed, there's no point in under reporting with the hope of still holding them this summer.
cracaphat
Coronavirus: More than 900 deaths today in Italy.And people bellyaching over 60 infections,not deaths.The world is so wrong.
SaikoPhysco
We need testing. We need to identify those that are the walking spreaders of the virus. At this point the only people they're identifying seem to be those that have become visibly ill from the virus. When will massive testing begin?
Fuzzy
i think you’re being generous here. I suspect somebody skipped class everyday.
Ah_so
A thousand people a day dying of this in Italy. This is not fear mongering, but about being a counterbalance to those who underplay the significance and seriousness of this global pandemic.
Mirai Hayashi
no where to go but up.....stay home stay safe!
cornbread1
For those of us with kids, are we supposed to send our kids to school on April 6th when the coronavirus situation is worse than when Abe closed down schools over a month ago???
Wobot
If 80% of cases are practically asymptomatic then the total number of people with the virus has also increased by 240...
I wonder if the Japanese government will make antibody tests available to see who has developed immunity. That's what the UK government is planning on doing so people who can't get it can go out again.
macv
@cornbread roger that - it's absurd my 2 daughters and son will have 1 hour train ride each way and classes will be fun of kids and teachers with who knows what illnesses - all because Japan is too backwards to do distance online learning like many more sensible caring countries are doing. It's a disgrace.
TheRat
80% of the people in Spain will have it. And so in many other countries, and as a result millions will die. And if the virus doesn't get you, the resulting depression will, like Japan and China and Taiwan not being able to trade. https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/why-the-coronavirus-crash-could-be-worse-than-the-great-depression/
Here are the stats for each state for next month. Need a seat belt: https://covidactnow.org/
Reckless
I went to work in Tokyo yesterday off peak and the train was not really crowded however it did seem like there were a lot of sick persons coughing and sneezing. People always say it is hay fever but I doubt it.
since1981
My deepest apologies. Was speaking from experience however I did exaggerate it a little. And it wasn't Wuhan Virus. It was another medical emergency I had several years ago in Japan.
vanityofvanities
Global economy invited two disasters. One is terrorism and the other prevalence of local illnesses.
tamanegi
I know @macv The teachers and education department have mostly had an additional 3 week break this Spring to get some rudimentary on line learning or even YouTube lessons up and running. They do it Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore and Jakarta.
A Junior High School teacher my family know said she had been coming to school everyday during the break but spent a lot of the time cleaning and gardening!
Pukey2
since1981:
It's called COVID-19. No, we don't need to hear about your fear-mongering, embellished stories or other over-the-top, irrelevant comments, thank you.
wipeout
@smartacus
You can't. Because you might be one of the people who doesn't have mild symptoms. If you develop severe pneumonia, you might die, as so many already have. If you survive, you will be far more ill than you imagine. It won't feel like coexistence, or some neat calculation that you're comfortable with the idea of it happening to other people.
It also ought to be obvious to you by now that health services can't coexist with it either. Staff are getting infected and dying. When the health service is crippled, you don't get the treatment you need when you need it.
This is what it can be like:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12ZhdYCpJ90
I know you think this won't happen to you. But so did a lot of people who found themselves in the same position as this man.
What this disease can do to people and to communities is horrifying.
Pukey2
smartacus:
I don't want my elderly mother or other elderly relatives and friends to drop dead. So, no, I don't want to live with that. Otherwise, why else are so many countries in a state of emergency?
Slickdrifter
Allot of you all called this right. All I am going to say. One comment I read called it right three weeks ago that we would have these number we have today or as of today.
smithinjapan
And yet, Abe will not take stronger measures. Mark my words, Tokyo will soon overtake NY as the world's biggest infectious area at this rate and with the government's "plan" to "wait and pray" it away. Of course, the deaths they will attribute to anything but the virus, claiming, "Well, he died of pneumonia, not Covid-19!"
azayamagori
An article from the Mainichi headlines "Governor condemns restaurants in Japan for banning foreigners amid virus fears"
expat
63 126 252 504 1008 2016 4032... That's a week's progress at current infection rates. Do the math.
Anjali Kapoor
Don’t wait for more danger situation, see Italy , Spain and US condition. Do not say go out from home better to do lock down soon. Otherwise it’s difficult to handle the situation. Because train is not safe. First stop the transportation. Don’t think much about only Economy, think about person lives first. Otherwise Japan will face same problem like Italy. Its time to come for lock down, do make unclear plans.
Fuzzy
That's 12 days away. A lot can happen in 12 days. High likelihood that national emergency will be declared by then. If I were to guess, I'd give it 3-5 days...
cracaphat
There are a lot of self-prophets of doom and gloom concerning Japan up on here.How many of yous claiming credit for spouting the obvious? Too many that's how many. As my grandma used to say." If you think you know better,you know where the door is." It applies to all, no?
therougou
How do you figure? Numbers went down on Friday from the previous day. They will likely be 0 tomorrow as hospitals are closed..
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
noriahojanen
@smartacus
I assume that the battle will end up settling with this "cohabitation" scenario. Just like we've done with many other extant viruses and pathogens. A lockdown may be effective to flatten or push back the peak within a manageable range for local healthcare system, in the hope of a vaccine development or herd immunity formation. It usually comes at large expense of socioeconomic resources.
Considering a large-size casualty under the settlement scenario, the lockdown strategy is easier for the public to accept, and may be "politically" correct. Whereas, without vaccination or mass immunity taking hold, a second wave or thereafter is quite likely and costly even if the lockdown onto containment looks successful for a while. So Abe is right to say our battle is more like a marathon. On that way, we need a sufficient stamina to minimize corona fatigue.
Fuzzy
Coming from someone who hasn't yet grasped just how quickly 60 infections can become 900 deaths if handled poorly.
noriahojanen
@Pukey2
You're a bit mistaken. The tact of virus cohabitation alongside herd immunity would enable healthcare staff to put all scarce resources on to more risky groups of people namely elderly citizens. It would give more chances to save their lives.
About 80% get through with non-or mild symptoms and without particular care at hospital. After full recovery, they hold antibody, can become a firewall protecting their "weak" neighbors.
Ah_so
I would rather someone answered the question then down voting. If the economy is so much more important than lives, what is the number of lives that you are willing to sacrifice for the good of an ever expanding economy?
Ah_so
We state the obvious but there are clearly many not listening.
Look at how many infections there were in the USA a month ago and how many today.
Japan has been lucky so far. Let's keep it lucky.