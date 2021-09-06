Tokyo coronavirus cases fall to 968

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 968 new coronavirus cases, down 885 from Sunday and 947 down from last Monday. It is the 15th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week. It is the first time for the number to drop below 1,000 since July 19.

People in their 20s (244 cases), their 30s (191) and their 40s (188) accounted for the highest numbers, while 181 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 267, up three from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,198, down nine from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

