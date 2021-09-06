Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk through a train station in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo coronavirus cases fall to 968

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 968 new coronavirus cases, down 885 from Sunday and 947 down from last Monday. It is the 15th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week. It is the first time for the number to drop below 1,000 since July 19.

People in their 20s (244 cases), their 30s (191) and their 40s (188) accounted for the highest numbers, while 181 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 267, up three from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,198, down nine from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

2000 tests. Give me a break

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Wow! Maybe I can get rid of these nasty masks soon and stop smelling my breath all day.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

2000 tests. Give me a break

Aichi's numbers are higher than Tokyo's today. I wonder how many tests they do.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Have they changed the cycle count on the PCR?

The recommended cycle count that the labs are using should be posted.

If it's changing, we're not getting a steady reading.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Reckless

Wow! Maybe I can get rid of these nasty masks soon and stop smelling my breath all day.

Why do you have a mask now ?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Wow! Maybe I can get rid of these nasty masks soon and stop smelling my breath all day.

Brush your teeth more often, and increase your fluid intake (preferably lightly acid such as tea or carbonated water). I guarantee you your mask won't be smelling this bad..

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The Japanese miracle. Thank you to all (government folks) who fought so hard and did their best! (/s off).

Can anyone provide a reliable site with test counts? I mean 2.000 test and almost 50% positive!!!

I would really like to know what's actually going on, and I guess it's not just me!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Burning Bush Today  05:04 pm JST

Have they changed the cycle count on the PCR?

The recommended cycle count that the labs are using should be posted.

If it's changing, we're not getting a steady reading.

Thank you for you usual bla bla about cycle count on the PCR, this is useless as usual.

Number of infections is down because the peak wave has been reached since several days, no mystery at all.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

@klausdorth

Offical website of Tokyo regarding covid19 numbers

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Cases falling around the country. The conspiracy theorists won't like it of course, and so will quibble with the numbers. First time under 1000 for Tokyo since July. That is testament to the efficacy of the vaccine, given that around 75M people in Japan have had at least one dose.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Wow, that's a big drop. I want to get all hopeful, but, I think I'll check how all the surrounding prefectures are doing before getting my hopes too, high.

Some areas imposed states of emergency later, so they will likely peak later, but it sure would be nice to feel confident that the GTA areas efforts are starting to pay off.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

