Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224

The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Tokyo reached a single-day record of more than 220 on Thursday, officials said.
The record comes a day after the capital reported 75 new coronavirus infections the previous day, dropping to a double-digit level for the first time in seven days.
Tokyo has been striving to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in late May. The pace of increase in virus infections in Japan had slowed after new cases in the capital peaked at the previous high of 206 on April 17.© KYODO
0 Comments
Login to comment
MarkX
Damn, when the number was a little lower yesterday I was hopeful people were being more careful, but now this big number! This does not look good! Let's hope Koike's advice to stay in Tokyo is heeded by people and that this is not spread far and wide!
YeahRight
And the woman in the picture shows exactly why I don't wear masks. They are stifling hot, creating lots of sweat.
Let the negative votes soar, but you know I'm right.
timeon
And selfish people like you help spreading. Just look at the US.
Monty
Don't blame the people at the Nightlife districts, blame people like YeahRight!
blahblah222
Pfft, this is nothing.
Just wait until August when the upper limit to number of attendees for events gets removed, people are being encouraged to eat-in (20% off from go to campaign) instead of delivery or take-outs, etc. Japan government seems to be actively promoting behaviors to reduce social distancing.
Over 80% of the of the people in a recent survey plan to take advantage of the go to campaign in August, I’m sure that will go well.
wtfjapan
They are stifling hot, creating lots of sweat.
yep and when you catch the virus then take it home and infect your family youll wonder why you didnt put up with the discomfort for the safety of your family
klausdorth
People always forget that those numbers are from tests taken 3 days ago.
So those 75 were probably the amount from tests being done on Sunday with many hospitals closed.
Of course the number is increasing and it will continue this way until finally some "real" medication or vaccine is found and in addition to that people become smart(er). Listen to the advice of experts and don't trust in this herd immunology stuff.