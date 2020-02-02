Tokyo governor urges residents to wash their hands amid virus outbreak

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike called on residents on Sunday to wash their hands and wear surgical masks to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus which has infected thousands around the world as the city prepares to host the 2020 Olympics.

"This is one of the things I'm very worried about," said Koike on the sidelines of an opening ceremony for a 15,000-seat gymnasium in Ariake, Tokyo, that will host Olympic volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions this summer.

Japan on Saturday stepped up its response to the epidemic, classifying the coronavirus as a "designated infectious disease," allowing compulsory hospitalization and the use of public funds for treatment, among other measures.

Koike said she was now working with local and national authorities on how to monitor the virus and to implement measures against its spread to protect the city's residents.

"I would like you to wash your hands and fingers properly, and wear masks to protect yourselves. There are many ways to do it, but I'd like you to start yourselves with such small steps to control it," said Koike.

The outbreak originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan prompted organizers to cancel Olympics qualifying events slated to take place in China such as boxing and badminton.

"Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of our plans to host a safe and secure games," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement responding to recent inquiries about the issue, pledging collaboration with authorities.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.