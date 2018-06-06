Newsletter Signup Register / Login
High-rise buildings are seen in the Shinjuku business district during sunset in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
national

Tokyo is world city facing greatest risks: Lloyd's index

LONDON

Tokyo is the global city facing most risks to its annual economic output, due to its proximity to North Korea, according to an index compiled by the Lloyd's of London insurance market.

New York ranks second in the risk index at nearly $15 billion in annual GDP at risk, with a possible stock market crash its biggest threat.

Potential threats include everything from rare events, such as earthquakes, to more frequent concerns, such as cyber attacks.

The 279 cities in the Lloyd's City Risk Index have a combined gross domestic product of $35 trillion and risk losing$547 billion in economic output annually as a result of 22 threats ranging from interstate conflicts to tropical storms, the index showed on Wednesday.

More than $24 billion annually in gross domestic product is at risk in Tokyo, with interstate conflict the city's biggest threat.

Tokyo's ranking "reflects the much greater risks around North Korea", said Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman of Lloyd's. "Tokyo also has relatively poor resilience to interstate conflict because of its underinvestment in defense capabilities."

A stock market crash is the costliest threat to gross domestic product for New York and some other U.S. cities, including Chicago and San Francisco, as well as Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver in Canada.

However, flooding poses the costliest threat, collectively, across cities in the U.S. and Canada.

North American cities feature highly in the global ranking, in part, because a strong economy in the region means there is more to lose, Lloyd's said. An earthquake is the costliest threat for Los Angeles, Lloyd's said.

Third-placed Manila has over $13 billion at risk, with tropical windstorm top of its risks.

London has more than $8 billion at risk, placing it ninth in the index, with a market crash also its biggest threat.

"Investing in resilience – from physical flood defences to digital firewalls and enhanced cyber security, combined with insurance – will help significantly reduce the impact of extreme events on cities, improve economic stability and enhance prosperity for all," Carnegie-Brown said.

Tokyo also has relatively poor resilience to interstate conflict because of its underinvestment in defense capabilities."

Cripes, is this a push to militarize even more? "Defense" is under the control of the national government here and not Tokyo alone. Japan has like the 5th largest defense budget in the world!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Amazing how this report comes out now just at the same time that there is a big push to change the constitution and allow for the re-militarization of Japan! How about Seoul, aren't they a little closer to North Korea? Beijing? Why Tokyo? None of the large European cities are not vulnerable to terrorism or some other event. Just my two cents.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I'm not losing sleep over any of this.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Agree with the above two comments. There was also that oddly timed story about Britain's anger regarding Japan's lack of contribution to the first Gulf War the other day; there's definitely some manipulation of news stories going on.

Tokyo is vulnerable because of the possibility of a strong earthquake and the overconcentration of people and resources in one small part of the country.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Huh. Weird how there's this vibrant, thriving city with a metropolitan population of over 25 million that has been within range of North Korea's conventional weapons for decades, and yet they don't get a mention here. Is it because somehow Seoul is magically less possible to attack than Tokyo, or is it more because the people of Seoul understand how the Kim regime operates and don't fall to pieces every time he uses threatening bluster to get concessions out of people?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wonder who commissioned this report? Also with so much of Japan being Tokyo-centric, 24 billiion dollars does not seem so much. Tokyo's GDP alone in 2013 was 929 billion dollars, according to government statistics on their website.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No, North Korea is not the biggest threat to Tokyo. The biggest threats are the fossils in the government and running Japan’s large companies, who think it’s still 1985.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

