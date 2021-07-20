Tokyo launches info hub on culture, tourism

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, right, speaks at a talk session attended by model Ai Tominaga at Tokyo Sports Square on Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday launched an information hub in the capital to introduce its culture and promote tourism to visitors during the Summer Games scheduled to open later this week.

At the Tokyo Sports Square in Chiyoda Ward, volunteers explain about the capital's history and culture in briefing sessions. It also provides work space for media covering events at the facility, which will open until Sept 5, the final day of the Paralympic games.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike visited the venue the same day and said in a talk session, "We want to introduce Japan's tradition and innovation across the world."

Booths at the center introduce traditional crafts, robots, food and drink of Tokyo and elsewhere in Japan.

The facility also has exhibitions and videos showing the recovery efforts in areas of northeastern Japan hit by the 2011 massive earthquake-tsunami disaster and in Kumamoto Prefecture in the country's southwest, which was struck by a pair of powerful quakes in 2016.

Japanese model Ai Tominaga also said at the talk session, "I think Japan's technology has already impressed many abroad and this is a good opportunity to reach a wider audience."

The volunteers' explanation sessions will be recorded and uploaded online with English subtitles, according to staff at the facility.

