Tokyo launches info hub on culture, tourism

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday launched an information hub in the capital to introduce its culture and promote tourism to visitors during the Summer Games scheduled to open later this week.
At the Tokyo Sports Square in Chiyoda Ward, volunteers explain about the capital's history and culture in briefing sessions. It also provides work space for media covering events at the facility, which will open until Sept 5, the final day of the Paralympic games.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike visited the venue the same day and said in a talk session, "We want to introduce Japan's tradition and innovation across the world."
Booths at the center introduce traditional crafts, robots, food and drink of Tokyo and elsewhere in Japan.
The facility also has exhibitions and videos showing the recovery efforts in areas of northeastern Japan hit by the 2011 massive earthquake-tsunami disaster and in Kumamoto Prefecture in the country's southwest, which was struck by a pair of powerful quakes in 2016.
Japanese model Ai Tominaga also said at the talk session, "I think Japan's technology has already impressed many abroad and this is a good opportunity to reach a wider audience."
The volunteers' explanation sessions will be recorded and uploaded online with English subtitles, according to staff at the facility.© KYODO
26 Comments
Monty
and promote tourism to visitors during the Summer Games
Hae???
Aly Rustom
Yeeeaaahhh.... kind of hard to do that when foreign visitors are not allowed in the country...
snowymountainhell
Koike contrarily stating what’s obviously NOT played out over the last 18 months through Japan’s consistent inaction, stubbornness & ineptness over the last 18 months:
klausdorth
Someone still didn't get it:
".....information hub in the capital to introduce its culture and promote tourism to visitors during the Summer Games....."
Who are those tourists? Virtual stuff? Or is Koike also living in her own little bubble world?
Northernlife
This woman disgusts me shes horrible what is she thinking....
Mark
"promote tourism"
What Tourism when the locals are being told to stay home or put under a state of emergency? must be kidding!!
kyushubill
In all fairness this was contracted for the games years in advance. They have to go ahead with the launch per contracts.
Even of nobody is able to actually use the hub in numbers, the launch has to go ahead as also the gov't spent the money. The Japanese way of Kabuki thinking. Go ahead with it even if it is a waste, we spent the money already because we all know how this ends even before it begins.
chillygonzales
"Yeeeaaahhh.... kind of hard to do that when foreign visitors are not allowed in the country..."
and
and promote tourism to visitors during the Summer Games
Hae???
and what about the foreign athletes, staff and most importantly the media?
dagon
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday launched an information hub in the capital to introduce its culture and promote tourism to visitors during the Summer Games scheduled to open later this week.
This is in keeping with the LDP's love of building bridges to nowhere and useless construction projects to line the pockets of cronies. They never change, and the public pays.
BlackFlagCitizen
Promote tourism?!?!? Aren't we in a SoE? With confusing messaging like this, it's no wonder no one listens anymore to what the j-gov is saying.
Aly Rustom
What about them?
smithinjapan
LOVE it! From the "Tokyo Tokyo" (you need it twice, you know!) to the fact that no foreign tourists are allowed, and even the athletes and staff aren't really allowed outside the village or to interact within it. Who are they going to show off "Japan's technology" to besides maybe through apps and websites that collapse upon launch?
""I think Japan's technology has already impressed many abroad..."
Then whey the need to show this to tourists who cannot come and cannot see it?
Kiwikid
How do people keep electing government officials like this? If this was my country I would feel ashamed.
I understand there was a plan to launch with the Olympics but seriously, show some common sense and flexibility.
I'm getting mad second hand embarrassment from this.
(Apparently I worded this in an offensive and vulgar manner last time. Sorry for the pain and trouble I cause you, my fellow readers)
Hiroshi13
This will be useful information for tourists in 2024.
gaijintraveller
Promote tourism to visitors during the Summer Games
Shouldn't this read, "Promote tourism during a pandemic"?
Why not bring back Goto Travel and other stupid ideas from stupid politicians.
iradickle
maybe in the fields of robotics and supercomputing. As far as the regular consumer there are far better brands for tech.
*If anyone needs this comment faxed to them I have 3 readily available at work.
Tom
Haha, good one Koike.
You cheeky little jokester.
ShinkansenCaboose
What?
Lovecrafting
what visitors ???
kohakuebisu
This sounds like Kyodo rewriting a press release in a typically unhelpful way, but I guess what is happening is Tokyo is holding sessions to spoonfeed the foreign press (here, "visitors") with travel info about Tokyo to get them to write about it.
Tokyo's history includes being very extensively destroyed twice in twenty odd years with a huge loss of life both times. There are museums to both events, but they are small, out of the way, and attract very few visitors.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
Is this insane or what? Didn't Ms. Koike made it loud and clear of a new declaration health risk to take place during the games and now she goes off promoting this?
Chibakun
My gut tells me foreigners won't be visiting Japan even in 2022. Lucky Olympians.
kurisupisu
This is surely the sound of one hand clapping…
umbrella
Never ceases to amaze me the stupidlty of elected officials.
Superhero
Yes wanna welcome all people from all over the world will Suga know the public in Tv friday in a empty stadion! hooray!
blvtzpk
As kyushubill writes, it’s all been contracted years ago, and they’re just following the script for a ‘normal’ Olympics.
The fact that international tourism is been slowed to a trickle in 2021, ‘the show must ’go on.’ The details are on the calendar, the emails have been sent, and the schedule must be followed.
No rethinking given the world that faces us now.
Classic!
I can hear the crickets at the Tokyo Sports Square, and the volunteers ‘looking busy’ busy for the next few weeks.