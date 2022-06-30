Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tour boats gather in Tokyo Bay to observe the sunset. Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
national

Tokyo raises alert level amid resurgence in COVID-19 cases

11 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government raised its COVID-19 alert to the second-highest of four levels Thursday amid a continuous rise in coronavirus infections for two consecutive weeks.

Experts attending a monitoring meeting of the metropolitan government made the decision and warned that the virus is spreading again, stressing the importance of promoting vaccination among young people.

On Thursday, Tokyo reported 3,621 new daily cases, up about 1,200 from the same day last week. The nationwide tally, meanwhile, stood at 23,448 cases, up about 6,700 from the week earlier.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections in Tokyo as of Wednesday was up 38 percent from the previous week, marking an increase of two consecutive weeks following a 10 percent increase last week.

The highly contagious BA.5 strain of Omicron variant is replacing the BA.2 subvariant in the capital as suspected cases of BA.5 account for about 25 percent of new infections.

A coronavirus panel of the health ministry on Thursday also alerted to the BA.5 strain's increasing dominance across the country and a possible further rise in COVID-19 cases.

Nationwide cases of the BA.5 strain are projected to account for 24 percent of the total in the first week of July and rise over 50 percent in the following week, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Norio Omagari, head of the Disease Control and Prevention Center at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine, said that the daily figure in Tokyo might increase to over 5,000 by mid-July.

"An increase in COVID-19 cases during the sixth wave (from January to March) had a great impact on social activities. We need to make sure that it does not get repeated," Omagari said at the metropolitan government's meeting.

Masataka Inokuchi, a vice chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, pointed that the rapid increase in heatstroke patients due to high temperature in the capital has placed a heavy burden on emergency medical services, warning that the situation needs to be monitored for its possible impact on the acceptance of COVID-19 patients.

Tokyo's temperature on Thursday climbed to 36.4 C, the highest for June since comparable data became available in 1875, according to the weather agency.

11 Comments
no

Oh, no!

Not this nonsense again. So 2021. Yawn.

Had Covid (that I can recall) and possibly more than once but it is so mild that I barely noticed it .

But today I will have to go out.... need sunscreen, drinking water and shades for temporary shelter!

Interesting isn't it. Just recently we heard "don't wear masks, it is time to break free from your face diaper, don't be a sheeple get rid of your masks", and now look at what is happening. Wear your damn mask when it is needed, this virus is not done yet!

Fear is a powerful tool in the run-up to an election. Not a peep about deaths or hospitalisation in this article. The heatwave will kill more than covid. Just cool it with the overreaction.

Mask is here to stay.

I was clutching on the last straw that I can finally ditch my mask and esp with this humidity,then boom...this nonsense comes up.

serious question to all the vaccine and mask mandate enthusiasts out there.

If they both work, what's happening?

the entire population is 84% vaccinated, and masking is virtually 100%

Whats happening?

The highly contagious BA.5 strain of Omicron variant is replacing the BA.2 subvariant in the capital as suspected cases of BA.5 account for about 25 percent of new infections.

US FDA wants COVID boosters targeting Omicron BA.4, BA.5 subvariants

https://news.yahoo.com/fda-recommends-inclusion-ba-4-141856533.html

I don't know where I'm going but I sure know where I've been, and here I go again.

stressing the importance of promoting vaccination among young people.

Recently, there is no stats about the age of infected people. So what’s the point to put pressure on the young who mostly do not care. Just because they are less vaccinated.

@master

right

For the fearmongers and bedwetters, this virus is the gift that keeps on giving.

masterToday  07:38 am JST

serious question to all the vaccine and mask mandate enthusiasts out there. 

If they both work, what's happening?

the entire population is 84% vaccinated, and masking is virtually 100%

Whats happening?

Some very deft mental gymnastics.

Anecdotal evidence here about it being mild. That’s all well and good, but forgets the risk of long covid. Now that’s something you don’t want.

japan is bankrupt!

COVID is never going away!

open the borders and don’t put foreigners in tour groups like North Korea! Never ending and really boring story!

Quasi emergency incoming! Time to open a quasi bar to get them government monies.

