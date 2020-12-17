Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koie, center right, attends a coronavirus monitoring committee meeting in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
Tokyo raises healthcare alert to highest level after virus cases soar to 822

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government said on Thursday the strain on its medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic was severe, raising its alert level to the highest of four stages as the number of cases spiked to a record high.

At a coronavirus monitoring committee meeting attended by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, a health official said it had become difficult to balance the care of COVID-19 patients with regular ones as hospital beds filled up, assigning a "red" alert for medical preparedness for the first time.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 822 new cases of the coronavirus, up 144 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 10,909 tests conducted on Dec 14.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 49,490.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (201), followed by 169 in their 30s, 123 in their 40s and 113 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 66, down three from Wednesday, health officials said.

I see Tokyo government not even learning from their own findings yet; they're acting too slow.

The denial bubble is about to burst though and they're gonna regret it.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Go to Hospital.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Wow! What's happening?!!!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Hahaha,,,'What's happening?'

Alert level 4 dude.

'The virus is spreading.'

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Tokyo raises healthcare alert to highest level

Calling the situation a different name means squat when that is literally all that changes.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Hope no other prefecture goes to red also, but doubtful

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Daily increases for about 1 week now.

Okay, the percentage has dropped from roughly 30 to something like 8%.

Wonder what's gonna be next!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

raising its alert level to the highest of four stages...

If now's the highest,what number is LOCKDOWN? Just asking for... Lol!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

ooo mai gattto

0 ( +0 / -0 )

