Tokyo records most new coronavirus cases in a day as pressure for lockdown builds

Tokyo recorded more than 70 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday for its highest tally in a single day, as pressure built on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to order a lockdown with a minister saying Japan's containment strategy was stretched to the limit.
Domestic cases topped 2,000, and public broadcaster NHK said 78 cases in the Japanese capital took its tally of infections past 500.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Japan was not yet in a situation that required a state of emergency, triggering a potential lockdown, although the situation was precarious.
"We're just barely holding it together," Nishimura told reporters. "If we loosen our grip even a little, it wouldn't be surprising to see a sudden surge (in cases)."
Infections have now exceeded 770,000 worldwide, with more than 37,000 deaths, as confirmed cases in the United States, Italy and Spain overtake mainland China, where the virus originated late last year.
In Tokyo, there has been intense speculation that a lockdown could come soon, fueled by rising numbers of domestic cases.
The national total edged past 2,000 infections after a center for disabled people in Chiba Prefecture found seven more infections. There have been 59 deaths, a tally by national broadcaster NHK shows.
With limited testing for the virus, doubts linger in Tokyo about how widely it has spread.
Some businesses in the capital are moving to curtail operations even ahead of a lockdown. On Tuesday, landmark department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd said it would close six stores in Tokyo on weekends through April 12.
Koshidaka Holdings, an operator of karaoke and hot spring outlets, said it would close 200 karaoke outlets until April 13.
But any lockdown in Japan would look different from mandatory measures in some parts of Europe and the United States. Laws limit local authorities to requesting people to stay home, which are not binding.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has asked residents of the capital to avoid unnecessary outings, while her counterpart in the second biggest city of Osaka feels the national government should declare a state of emergency, media said.
The government said it would seek data from wireless carriers, such as statistics on crowd traffic, to help gauge the effectiveness of the voluntary request.
A director of Japan's top organization of doctors urged that an emergency be declared before it was too late.
Development of medicines and vaccines would be crucial to contain the virus, Abe told Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, in a telephone call on Monday.
Japan intends to promote clinical research on an anti-flu medicine called Favipiravir with other countries as a treatment, Abe said.
The drug, also known as Avigan, was developed by Fujifilm Holdings Corp, shares of which closed up 2.2%, after having risen as much as 6.6% in Tokyo.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
mountaingrill
Japan, please relax your testing requirements and test more people so we can have a clearer idea of how serious the situation is. This reluctance to call a state of emergency partly because you don't have the full picture. Extra testing would result in a more informed public and government, which in turn will lead to everyone making better decisions.
Graham DeShazo
What is the increase in both numbers and percentage?
Compared to CNN, it’s difficult to get accurate updated information.
Tora
@mountaingrill
They have chosen the mitigation path. They ain't gonna test people who don't have really serious or life threatening symptoms. It is what it is, unfortunately.
We are all part of a giant experiment where they are hoping that the result will be herd immunity.
We will out soon enough whether the gamble worked or not. If works we have little to worry about and life will be back to normal in time for the Olympics. If it doesn't......
Reckless
I just hope Tokyo avoids what is happening in NYC.
JAL1973
*If one feel unwell ( with possible CV symptoms - with which everyone is educated by now ), and ask for a CV testing , doctors look through you like you are transparent. It is clear that they are continuously not allowed to do so.*
It is unfortunate that people who have possible symptoms cannot avoid reaching a non return health crisis / irreversible heath damage and /or death, by having access to early testing.
In JP there's NO place STILL where one can test. With all the state of the art hospitals and available medical drugs and trained dedicated doctors, DENIAL and dishonesty continue. As many countries with a political and economical agenda, many people will be sacrificed by this shameful cover up. Disgraceful. What is the value of a human life ? 0 to the politicians and GOV's.
smartacus
It's hard to believe tomorrow will be April. What's happened to the past three months? I remember being at a party last New Year's Eve, everybody wishing each other a happy New Year; some wondering what sort of a year 2020 would be; others saying "bring it on." I wish we could fast forward to the end of the year. I feel like we will all age a year but somehow will have lost it from our lives.
TedSales
Testing takes 5 minutes now with Abbott's new FDA approved virus test kit. No reason not to test whoever wants it done. What are you waiting for, Mr. Kato?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-27/abbott-launches-5-minute-covid-19-test-for-use-almost-anywhere
smartacus
I'm still not convinced mass testing is the way to go. Millions of people will flood hospitals and clinics because they have a cough or fever. Those facilities are needed for people with other illnesses. And if I did go to a clinic and was tested positive, it would be mild and I would self-isolate, which I do anyway if have a bad cold. More importantly, being tested positive doesn't determine the infection route, from whom I got it, or whether I infected myself.
I support a soft lockdown. By soft, I mean without police or military on the streets using heavy-handed tactics that are being used in other countries. But a lockdown must come with an initial time period, a clear purpose and with as little disruption to the national economy as possible.
marcelito
From NHK.....Good on Koike for pushing Abe to stop dithering and do something .
Koike urges Abe to decide on emergency declaration
Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko has urged Japan's prime minister to decide whether to declare a state of emergency to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
englisc aspyrgend
smartacus. The most effective regime in dealing with suppressing both the infection rate and death rate is South Korea and a major component of the strategy was mass testing. The second most effective was China where being a dictatorship the were able to impose an early an rigorously enforced lock down.
The hazard of Japanese hospitals being swamped is due to the current law whereby the designation of the virus requires hospitalisation. Change that in line with everywhere else which require isolation at home for mild cases and only hospitalise those suffering life threatening symptoms and a lot of the problem goes away.
Slickdrifter
My country being torn apart by this virus, I was to be with my Mom in her final days with Stage 4 Blastoma and was to fly out of Tacoloban with my new wife to be with her for the last time this May. (All off) As this virus ravishes through America. 56 Massachusetts residents have died and 5,752 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday. Many of these infected right around my area. Poor souls. I fear I will not be able to be with my Mother in her final days and at least look her in the eyes and tell her she was the best Mother a son could have. This situation is so depressing me. My anger towards China and government grow wildly out of control. If I were younger I would go back in to service and do all I can. Can not even fly home now. Can not get married in the Philippians this May. Please Japan DO THE RIGHT THING!
China has to be held accountable for this pandemic it has brought on the world.
My heart breaks for not just my situation but for those suffering.
We will hit the one million mark soon. And how many countless dead? Who knows the real figure. We will never know. God what have we done to offend thee so much?
Sorry to vent readers. The struggle is real.
tamanegi
@slickdrifter
So sorry to hear of your mother's and your situation. Stay strong mate.
Kitchener Leslie
How many days after all the schools open (next week) will one need to close due to students and/or staff being infected?
My guess is two.
Slickdrifter
@Tamanegi.
One course mate. *strength. If you have a higher power. Pray!
smartacus
englisc aspyrgend
You are missing my point. You say change the law to enable mass testing and then people what mild symptoms stay home. But I'm asking where will the testing be done. The health care system cannot handle millions of people turning up at clinics and hospitals to be tested. Even drive-through testing in the U.S. turned chaotic.
For myself, I don't need to be tested. If I start coughing or develop a fever, I will stay home (I'm doing that now anyway through teleworking).
Slickdrifter
@smartacus
This reader brings up a valid point. I say turn every pachinko in to a hospital. Remove every machine and replace with a testing booth. A bed if it get bad enough. Can not watch little steel balls ping around when your sick now can you? Can you? Great question. Where will the testing be done?
tamanegi
"A center for disabled people in Chiba Prefecture found seven more infections on Tuesday, bringing the total there to 93, Kyodo News reported"
I take it all those that have had contact with those infected or have been to the center in the last 14-21 days are now self isolating.
If they're not then the Chiba government and Japan at large are not taking coronavirus community transmission seriously at all.
Tora
@Slickdrifter
Sorry to hear about your mother, man. No point in blaming China for this outbreak though. The virus is the result of our changing relationship with our habitat and coming closer and closer into contact with animals that carry novel viruses and also the way we factory farm.
And the reason is spread so quickly is to do with the amount of cheap international travel we undertake all over the world.
So the predicament we are in was inevitable, man. And another one will just come after this one, unless we change the way we interact with nature and stop reduce international travel to saner levels.
Slickdrifter
@Tora,
All valid points you make. Deep study is needed. To emotionally compromised to come up with something witty or valid to come back at you with other than. I guess I am just looking to blame something.
I suspect you saw this as I did? It talks allot about your points you are making.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7nZ4mw4mXw
All I can offer up really. Be safe Tora.
P.S. Hope I got the link right.
cornbread1
On a different site, Tokyo reported 78 positive cases today, another ominous record for 1 day. PM Abe, quit dragging your feet!
garypen
How about all of those Community Centers that exist in almost every neighborhood? Or, the larger Centers in every city? School gymnasiums? Medical tents that can be set up in parks?
The options are many.
drlucifer
It is already too late, the horse bolted the barn long time ago.
Ramp up the rest and the scary infection rate will be evident.
State of emergency at this junction won't stop the virus now that it is widely spread in the country just like lockdown didn't stop it but rather curb the spread.
JAL1973
smartacus ,
South Korea showed us the best way to test and to handle it.
Many countries follwoed its example.
It is obvious that there's no need to do it in hospitals.
JP has no excuse for being passive;
As always, avoiding to confront a problem honestly and to take actions,
will need to be paid x10 ore more,
sooner or later .
Bruce Chatwin
And Tokyo has only tested 2,986 people as of 11:00 of March 30th...
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
marcelito
Slickdrifter....feel for your situation mate, hang in there buddy.
Fgs...everyone knows you can,t hold it together anymore... put some pressure on your boss, like Koike is doing and get Abe to bloody stop procrastinating, these are human lives you are playing with you fools.
jojobird
When is enough going to be enough?
Seriously. Think about it.
drlucifer
Germany is carrying out 500,000 test a week and soon it will be 200,000 test per day yet their medical system is not overwhelmed and death rate low.
It is just pathetic not trying and only giving excuses.
Ok lets forget about Germany, Why can S.Korea do it and Japan cannot.
It is as if we are flying without radar, really worrying indeed.
Kniknaknokkaer
Mass testing of anyone who wants it isn't necessary but those displaying any associated symptoms should be tested immediately without question. The government has made themselves look really bad over this, the blatant withholding of info and indecisiveness really fails to show leadership when people really need it. They will find it hard to come back from this.
How this government fails to use the tools and technology available, not only in this emergency but every other that Japan has, is beyond me. They really are displaying what a bunch or self serving, entitled muppets they really are.
Vince Black
And the fear mongering JT posts continue...
therougou
A regular person can't even get the test unless they've had a fever for 4 days so at that point hospitalization is probably necessary. Then there are those that came back from overseas or had contact with the infected, but they probably can't be trusted to self-isolate anyway. If/when the cases go up I'm sure they will have to tweak the hospitalization rules, so no point in calling it a hazard now.
rimno
While number is going up, ratio seem to be moving down.
However the number of tests is still around 300 I believe.
We will have to look at more test results to really even get a glimpse of the situation.
noriahojanen
Below is a commentary from a lawmaker regarding a possible lockdown. She is in denial. Even if an emergency is declared, a lockdown would end up being an extended version of the current response or "asking for self-restraints." Having more to do with legal limits and technicality. Don't expect too much.
新型コロナで交通遮断による都市封鎖は法的に可能か？ --- 山尾 志桜里
http://agora-web.jp/archives/2045153.html
Gregarro Ivinalititavitch
So instead of testing, they're going to ask Docomo for numbers?
Watch out the US, you won't be holding that top spot for long.
Tom
Some of you are missing the point. Testing asymptomatic as well as those with mild symptoms whether the flu or not or corona or not will give numbers to statisticians to see how dangerous this really is.