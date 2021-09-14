Tokyo reports 1,004 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 6,277

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,004 new coronavirus cases, up 393 from Monday and 625 down from last Tuesday. It is the 23rd straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,243.7.

People in their 20s (259 cases) and their 30s (198) accounted for the highest numbers, while 174 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 208, down 17 from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,905, down 70 from Monday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 6,277. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (942), Aichi (568), Saitama (506), Kanagawa (485), Hyogo (452), Chiba (341), Okinawa (284), Fukuoka (209), Kyoto (118), Shizuoka (107), Hokkaido (91) and Tochigi (83).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 55.

