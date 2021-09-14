Tokyo reports 1,004 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 6,277

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,004 new coronavirus cases, up 393 from Monday and 625 down from last Tuesday. It is the 23rd straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,243.7.
People in their 20s (259 cases) and their 30s (198) accounted for the highest numbers, while 174 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 208, down 17 from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,905, down 70 from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 6,277. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (942), Aichi (568), Saitama (506), Kanagawa (485), Hyogo (452), Chiba (341), Okinawa (284), Fukuoka (209), Kyoto (118), Shizuoka (107), Hokkaido (91) and Tochigi (83).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 55.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
16 Comments
Reckless
The trend is your friend. Great news.
Fuzzy
Good to see severe cases on the way down now too.
Akula
Now at 80 million people with at least 1st dose of the vaccine and 65m with both.
Active cases now half what they were at the peak a few weeks back. Still some way to go but things looking a lot better.
Liam Roberts
Where are they today the doom and number cruncher conspiracy theorists? Nearly 2 hours since this report came out and they are strangely quiet today.
falseflagsteve
Good low numbers and a steady decline. Sorting out Covid is going well here, vaccinations continue or roll out to give added protection to the vulnerable.
The world now has to learn to live its Covid and as we learn more we can deal with in better ways. We have seen lockdowns are not essential and probably more detrimental to society as a whole. Continue to live life with precautions and any extra measures can be applied if the situation were to worsen due to a new variant.
klausdorth
Down here the numbers have doubled.
How far can we trust those case counts?
How many tests conducted?
How much tracing (not?) being done?
Still, it's good to see the cases have decreased compared with one week ago!
snowymountainhell
People are coming around to being more ‘positive’ IF cases are truly coming down and the J govt is being more effectual. So, ffs will tell you, perhaps giving others ‘the benefit of the doubt’ @LiamRoberts would only be fair,(especially, since the entire site was down for the last 1.5 hours)?
Matej
55 deaths.should we be very afraid?
falseflagsteve
klausdorth
Numbers are down, be pleased. Covid is being dealt with and contained despite Delta rearing its ugly head being more transmissible. We can soon move to the stage of normality, maybe a while until international travel is ok though. Unless a much more deadly variant appears things will be ok. A much more deadly variant is unlikely, it’s not good for a virus to evolve to the stage of killing the host and spreader.
klausdorth
Maybe people shouldn't forget that compared with July the fatality rate of people dying at home in August increased 8 times, from roughly 30 to 240. Let's wait until the end of this month to see what's really going on. If COVID 19 cases keep on decreasing and the fatality rate as well, then all I can and will say is: "mea culpa"!
as_the_crow_flies
(... except for those who have learn to die with it, of course, but they were probably old and fat, and so shouldn't get in the way people who want to go out drinking. Right?)
If you look at the Japan figures:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/japan/
the Loch Ness monster shaped curve that is our daily new case trend (any passing link between the fifth wave and any recent large international event is PURELY coincidental) is indeed falling. No data on tests on this page, so you just have to take it as a stand-alone.
Whatever you do though, DON'T LOOK AT THE DEATH CURVE NEAR THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE!
Spoiler alert: https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14440042
250 people with Covid died un-hospitalised in August, nearly twice the figure in January (any passing link to any international events in Japan is PURELY coincidental)
Jimizo
Probably better to be suspicious about these numbers than spouting narratives with nothing to back it up, posing useless drivel about travel or having hysterical meltdowns about vaccines.
I’d say cautiously optimistic is the best approach.
falseflagsteve
Reckless
Nicely spotted. Guess those chaps would rather vanish than accept their doomsday predictions were totally incorrect. It’s time for all to get on with our lives and get back to business so to speak. It’s been a tough 18 months for many, mentally and economically. It effected me bad financially and I’ve had to work longer hours and adapt to things. Hopefully those depressed by the situation will recover and get on with the important things in life.
snowymountainhell
As one, mostly-independent, constantly-questioning observer of ‘the daily numbers’ over the last 20 months, it’s now interesting to witness the amount of gloating this week. It’s almost in equal and opposing volume to those that ‘remained alarmed and cautiously pessimistic’ in the weeks just prior, when the numbers were much higher.
Perhaps we’re past due for both sides to calm down and stop searching the other threads, ‘after hours’? -
(Unless. ‘they’ really ‘deserve’ it, right?)
ShinkansenCaboose
I am Believer in science and medicine. Vaccines of the past were developed without super computers nor any knowledge about genetics and the human genome. Amazing brilliant human minds.
Attitude is definitely a factor
for health and I think there is something about the Japanese diet in genera that has helped this population.
Keep up the good work
snowymountainhell
Sorry you missed it @CommodoreFlag 8:55p. They covered that 2 nights ago.
It was resolved with a conceded “Don’t ask, don’t tell” accord & policy:
One ‘claimed’ to have “provided plenty o’ links in the past” and the other finally ‘conceded to ‘just no longer ask for what was never coming in the first place.