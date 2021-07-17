Tokyo reports 1,008 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,103

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,008 new coronavirus cases, down 402 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,068.3.
People in their 20s (326 cases), their 30s (203) and their 40s (186) accounted for the highest numbers, while 108 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 58, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 378, down four from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,103. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (460), Saitama (287), Osaka (262), Chiba (254), Hokkaido (107), Aichi (94), Fukuoka (79), Hyogo (75), Okinawa (70), Kyoto (51) and Ibaraki (34).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 3.
falseflagsteve
Lower severe cases nationwide and also deaths. The evidence that the vaccines are working are plain to see. The vaccinated elderly can go out now without fear and social security which is very important.
snowymountainhell
This is a late hour for the daily “reported” numbers. (Perhaps waiting for the IOC welcoming gala to conclude first?)
Zoroto
Up 394 (65%) compared to last Sunday. It is the highest Sunday number since January 17.
And no, not because of increased testing -- testing numbers are down by about 50% compared to January.